Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“8 Cities Whose Entrepreneurship Communities Are Booming.”

27 Comments

“Making the cut for a booming community is a culmination of the underdogs, the cities that others overlooked for safe bets. However, when there’s risk, there’s also reward, which is why these cities, in my estimation, are all about to break the mold.” – Andrew Medal (Entrepreneur)

#2 – Buffalo, NY

“As a former industrial town, Buffalo is turning toward its tech scene. After being blighted by the economic downturn that hit a lot of the rust belt, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the Buffalo Billions fund to revitalize the city. With the rationale that they won’t be able to get Fortune 500 companies to move there, the city decided to start investing in the infrastructure that still exists such as financial services, biotech, sports science and education. Plus, with great incubators such as 43North on the rise, expect this former factory town to continue booming.”

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Randy503

    42North is a great incubator? We really don’t need lazy journalism to help us out.

    • Mr. B

      “42North is a great incubator?”

      No — but apparently, 43North is . . .

      .

      • No_Illusions

        42North is a great incubator…for beer

  • S.L.Hawks

    “A Generation after the fact, Buffalo weakly tries to enter the booze game” … that’s the real headline. I invested, over my broker’s warnings, in a San Francisco brewery which now provides me with enough income so I can kick-back, fill the bird feeder, sprinkle the lawn to my heart’s content, and pet all the cats in the house.

  • David Pastor

    Continue booming ?? last check, Buffalo still had job growth half the national average and still lost population.

    • No_Illusions

      It’s actually impressive that the economy is able to grow despite a loss in population.

      It’s a good sign if anything.

      Most jobs down south and out west are not being created because of some magical formula. Their being created because more people are moving in and demanding services, which leads to job growth which leads to more people moving in.

      Buffalo has the jobs, now it just needs to increasingly attract the people which will create more jobs and attract even more people.

      Erie County is growing again, which is a very good sign considering there were 4 decades of decline.

      Growth has to start somewhere

  • RichardSmehlik

    Hard to agree that Buffalo is “turning to its tech scene”. The whole country is turning to tech, because Tech = our jobs of tomorrow. Unfortunately, Buffalo is not even a top 50 Tech city in North America. While 43North is OK (not great), the city needs to do more to incentivize young tech entrepreneurship and develop more home-grown tech businesses

    • LongGoneeee

      While it is true that Buffalo is simply keeping pace, this fact in itself is a new trend for Buffalo. So there is that.

      As for 43North, I don’t think it’s very good at all. Throwing a contest and giving away prizes is not going to build a tech community. What builds a tech community is the crossover of people and code in the initial stages of ideas…not the end. Buffalo would be much better off finding ways to support people and ideas from the conceptual stage rather than chasing and bribing products post-launch to relocate.

      Added to this, 43North does not have a focus in terms of tech. Nobody is going to catch up to Silicon Valley and nobody should try to. But you can try and become a hub for specific tech.

      Salt Lake City found a way to focus on Salt Lake City Financial Tech. San Diego found a way to focus on BioTech. The advantage of being specific is when you have a dense pool of both technical skills and industry specific experience that becomes a tool to draw in similar companies as the labor pool is better.

      But again, 43North is at least trying.

      • RichardSmehlik

        Why couldn’t NYS consider allocating $50m to UB, Canisus, Buff State etc to really ramp up degrees in Software Engineering (for example). Go all-in on educating local students with a skill set that will create demand from the Googles, Amazons, Facebooks of the world.

        It’s no secret each major tech hub has a major University(s) that is pumping out grads with the skill set that is in demand: Austin- UT, SanFran – Stanford, Seattle – UofW, Pitt – Carnegie Mellon, Boston – MIT,Harvard,BU, NYC – Colombia,NYU, Cornell Tech

        If you want Tech jobs + employers, you need young people fluent in coding and engineering. If you want those people, it starts at the University level or sometimes even before

        • LongGoneeee

          Honestly that money would be wasted if it was given to the schools.

          What they could do with that is build 5 incubators in the city that were a combination of office and housing space. Locate them outside of downtown and in places like N. Buffalo, S. Buffalo, Blackrock, Broadway/Fillmore, etc.

          Then open applications to small startups to occupy the incubators for 2 year windows. In exchange to a % of everything that is built there, residents of the incubator would be able to live/work at no cost.

          Now you have seeds in these communities that need services and service providers. Who can work on their companies without many of the restrictions bootstrapping causes.

          Essentially go after Stanford, MIT, et all Grads and let them apply their advanced degrees to build something in Buffalo. While living in Buffalo and putting roots down in Buffalo.

          • Randy503

            Agreed. There really is no shortage of innovation in the US, and we certainly don’t need to spend more money on universities to develop more. What we need is more money from angel investors and venture capitalists, and we need more talent that can turn an idea into a company.

            This the the element that is consistently lost in the debate. Unless you can take a product and generate revenues, and later, actual profits, you really have nothing. In order to do that, you need people who know how to globally scale products, operate a business, finds customers, find funding sufficient to launch the company, and eventually, find a buyer for the company so that it can exit.

            Buffalo is short on all of that talent and has virtually no angel investment money or VC money to speak of. Without any of that, the Buffalo tech sector simply won’t go anywhere.

          • Those sound more like MBA characteristics than engineering ones.

        • No_Illusions

          Except those coders will just move to Boston, SF or Austin if there are no local jobs.

          It’s called the brain drain and it’s a game Buffalo knows well.

          NYS is smart to be focusing on the jobs aspect that will allow graduates to stay in Buffalo after graduation.

          Just need a few companies to really take off.

    • No_Illusions

      Eh, they’re trying to build a startup economy from scratch.

      All it takes is a few of those highly vetted companies to make it big to solidify Buffalo’s position and attract venture capital.

      Worked for Pittsburgh and Uber.

  • Johnny Pizza

    A booming entrepreneurial community is not entirely made up of companies surviving on government handouts. Bogus article.

    • eagercolin

      It’s not as if the economies in “booming” places were created from scratch by hardy individuals. The government has been shaping the economy in a very powerful way for a very long time.

      • Johnny Pizza

        I shall disagree there. The government can influence the economy, but in the end the economy goes where it wants to and will steamroll the wishes of government with ease.

        • Randy503

          There are far too many parts of the innovation ecosystem that are missing from the Buffalo economy to launch it into the top tier. For once thing, there is a dearth of angel investment and venture capital money. For another, there is a dearth of expertise that knows how to grow a company.

          It’s not about coming up with great ideas. It also not about creating great products. It’s about creating a great company that will sell that product and make enormous amounts of money.

          The funny thing is that back in the late 19th century, Buffalo was overflowing with money and expertise. It is why we were so rich by 1900 and exported goods all over the world.

          • Money, expertise, vision and brainpower. We lack 3 of the 4.

    • No_Illusions

      Eh, really just need one or two of those companies to explode in growth.

      It’s a numbers game.

      At least with 43Nortb the winners are highly vetted.

      Also, why do you think California still dominates the Startup economy. It’s because of government regulations that are conductive at growing startups.

  • Michael MM

    If Buffalo is booming? Then what do you call what’s going on in Phoenix aka Silicone desert, AZ is gaining over 10,000 new people each mouth, Their are so many new tech co’s underconstruction, planned and their are tower cranes in the air everywhere, that that their running 3 new 765KV transmission power lines to PHX because the power grid can’t handle all the growth, plus 9 New Freeways, NINE !! , 6 Light Rails lines, 1 Sky Train and High Speed Rail are underconsturction or in design phases

    • eagercolin

      I’m almost looking forward to the looming ecological collapse because it will hurt people in places like Phoenix first.

    • No_Illusions

      When you go from zero startup jobs to a few thousands that growth rate is huge.

      The trick is continuing that rate of growth.

      That will be Buffalo’s next challenge.

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    you can measure the success and growth of a city by the number of breweries opening up and the number of food trucks in operation. Buffalo’s rate for both has to be the highest in the country. In fact Details magazine recently labeled Buffalo as the Food Truck capital of the East

  • I’ll probably boomerang…leave and come back. As much as I want Buffalo to succeed, I don’t want to spend my 30s wishing my 20s were experienced somewhere else.

  • No_Illusions

    Funny that people are criticizing programs that are less than half a decade old.

    Buffalo isn’t going to develop a full fledged startup economy overnight. Not when this sector lacked nearly any presence in Buffalo just a few years ago.

    Literally the state is trying to build this from the ground up.

    It’s going to take some time. Most startups fail afterall, even under the best circumstances.

    So give it some time. At least the state is trying something new and long term.