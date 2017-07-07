7-11 is such a drag.

Why is it that so many of the big moneymakers are always a drag on this city? Take for example, 7-11. Yes, this big corporation can’t get its act together enough to contribute to the Elmwood Village neighborhood, even in the simplest of ways. This tree bed at the corner of Elmwood and Summer has been treeless for as long as I can remember. Not only is it treeless, it’s also a garbage pit.

Here we have a business that feeds off of the neighborhood, but because it’s owned by an out of town corporation, it’s going to be a suck on the community, instead of being a friend to the community. All along Elmwood Avenue, business owners keep up their storefronts (for the most part), whether it’s sweeping, or planting trees and gardens.

This 7-11 property sits in the heart of the Garden Walk, which is very unfortunate. All around this corner, homeowners are doing their collective part to beautify the city, and then we have this…

Yes, it’s ultimately The City’s responsibility to replant a tree. But no other responsible business owner would allow such blight to fester on its doorstep for so long. C’mon 7-11, take some pride in your host community, instead of simply going for the money grab.