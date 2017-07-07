Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

7-11 is such a drag.

3 Comments

Why is it that so many of the big moneymakers are always a drag on this city? Take for example, 7-11. Yes, this big corporation can’t get its act together enough to contribute to the Elmwood Village neighborhood, even in the simplest of ways. This tree bed at the corner of Elmwood and Summer has been treeless for as long as I can remember. Not only is it treeless, it’s also a garbage pit.

Here we have a business that feeds off of the neighborhood, but because it’s owned by an out of town corporation, it’s going to be a suck on the community, instead of being a friend to the community. All along Elmwood Avenue, business owners keep up their storefronts (for the most part), whether it’s sweeping, or planting trees and gardens.

7-Eleven is an American-Japanese international chain of convenience stores, headquartered in Irving, Texas, that operates, franchises, and licenses some 56,600 stores in 18 countries. 

This 7-11 property sits in the heart of the Garden Walk, which is very unfortunate. All around this corner, homeowners are doing their collective part to beautify the city, and then we have this…

Yes, it’s ultimately The City’s responsibility to replant a tree. But no other responsible business owner would allow such blight to fester on its doorstep for so long. C’mon 7-11, take some pride in your host community, instead of simply going for the money grab.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Erik

    And look at that parking lot.

    Boycott. Not much else you can do.

  • ES M

    No other responsible owner would allow such blight? There’s several examples across Elmwood, Allentown, and the Delaware District of blight and neglect from property owners, both residential and business.

    How about eye building for sale at Delaware and Lancaster? That’s an absolute dump.

  • Mr. B

    “Yes, it’s ultimately The City’s responsibility to replant a tree.”

    Then, I wonder why this screed wasn’t directed at them . . .

    .