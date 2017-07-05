5th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show at The Buffalo History Museum

If there’s the perfect place to host an antique and classic car show, it’s got to be The Buffalo History Museum. On Sunday, July 30, car buffs are invited to come witness an awesome display of beautiful classic and antique cars, displayed in full glory in the parking lot of the museum.
Aside from the cars, there will also be food trucks, Oldies Hit Parade DJ music, and plenty of other fun activities to look forward to. This is some serious old fashioned fun for the entire family to enjoy.
The event includes free admission to the museum, prize giveaways, complimentary tours and there will even be some surprise guests on hand.
Sunday, July 30, 2017
9 am – 3 p.m. (Museum is open 12 – 5 pm)
Museum admission and show are free
The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court (Elmwood Ave. and Nottingham Terr.)
Additional parking for guests: McKinley High School lot at 1500 Elmwood Ave.
Registration for cars (day of event) is from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Cost is $15. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants.
2017 SPONSOR SUPPORT: Joseph Golombek, Jr. Councilmember North District, Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy, Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Lenox Grill, Urban Paint, Romeo’s Superior Home Improvements, Mark Brylinski – Hunt Real Estate, C & C Auto Repairs, Hagerty Insurance, Grand Jude Plumbing & Heating, Westermeier Martin Dental Care, Vape E’s