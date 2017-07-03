For the third year running, the Buff City Hoops basketball tournament will be held at Masten Park in August. Each year, eager competitors take to the court to compete, in hopes of making it to the Grand Finale Championship Tournament – Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Masten Park from 10 AM to 6 PM.

This tournament is a lot more than simply playing basketball. Opportunities abound that offer each player a chance to grow as a person, such as learning to tie a tie. When heading out in search of a job, it’s important to be able to dress the part. If a young person is not able to tie a tie (for example), then he or she might be at a disadvantage before even walking into a job interview.

“I believe we have created a basketball tournament that will be around for a long time. We are reaching the youths in neighborho ods and communitie s where they live and go to school. This is a win-win for all of the citizens in the city of Buffalo.” – Betty Jean Grant

The free event features a number of community minded activities and initiatives, including:

Violence prevention education

Conflict management

Motivational speakers

Buff City Hoops is a co-ed tournament that is comprised of team members between the ages of 8 and 24. The games are sponsored by Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant. Players are invited to register the morning of the tournament, between 8am and 9am.

Buff City Hoops was established to fill the void that the Gus Macker games left behind.

The 3rd Annual Buff City Hoops Basketball Tournament is designed to offer young people a place to make connections and friends. The games offer a chance for players to compete in a healthy, structured environment. The entire community is invited to come watch the spirited games. Stay tuned to Facebook for further details.

For additional information, or to pre-register a team, call Ms. Rebecca Brooks (716) 472-6441 or Ms. Tamell Walker (716) 712-6170. Donations can also be made at gofundme.com/buffcityhoops.