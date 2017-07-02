2nd Annual Thunder on the Outer Harbor

Gearheads are gearing up for the 2017 Thunder on the Outer Harbor event. This is the event that draws speedsters of all kinds, both on land and on water. The shear motor power that is displayed at Thunder on the Outer Harbor is impressive, not to mention the array of tricked out cars and blistering vessels that showboat on that day.
Be sure to catch all of the action on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, from 10 am to 4pm. This is a free event, which is fun for the entire family. Come witness the fly by heats of vintage hydroplanes, jersey speed skiffs and classic wooden boats, along with vintage hotrods, muscle cars and custom cars.
Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will be the place to be this weekend for those who love speed, speed, and more speed!
Check out Promoting Buffalo‘s awesome video below, featuring the Miss U.S U-36 Vintage Unlimited Hydroplane and other crazy machines that appeared at the inaugural 2016 Thunder on the Outer Harbor…