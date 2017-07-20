College football is a lot of fun to watch, partially because the student fans and host communities get into the action. Part of what makes college football games to exciting is the colorful collegiate drum corps bands that take to the field during half time. These musicians create a real spectacle, with their dazzling costumes and their fast-moving, precisely coordinated marching routines, not to mention the charged music that they create along the way.

On Sunday, August 6 (7pm), the community is invited to attend the 20th anniversary Drums Along the Waterfront Tour of Champions, being hosted at New Era Field. Western New York’s premier “music in motion” event will feature the top eight drum corps in the world!

This accomplished lineup has captured a total of 41 DCI World Champion titles.

Drum corps scheduled to compete include the reigning world champion Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio, along with the 17-time DCI World Champion Blue Devils of Concord, California. Also participating are the Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado; Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisconsin; The Cadets of Allentown, Pennsylvania; Carolina Crown of Ft. Mills, South Carolina; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois; and Santa Clara Vanguard of Santa Clara, California.

This event is fun for families, musicians, and anyone else that wants to check out an epic star-studded competition.

Advance tickets for this unique 20th anniversary event range in price from $25 to $45, with children 12 and under half price, and discounts available for seniors, members of the military and groups. Plenty of free parking is available at the stadium. For ticket information, visit www.drumsalongthewaterfront.org. To learn more about the event, follow Drums Along the Waterfront on Facebook for frequent updates.