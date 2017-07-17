Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2017 Monthly Waterway Cleanups

The third Saturday of every month (10am to 12pm), Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper hosts a waterway cleanup. These cleanup efforts allow the community to get involved with helping to maintain their waterways. By tackling a different site every month, volunteers are able to do their part when it comes to ensuring that our waterways are free of litter and debris.

Immediately following the monthly cleanups, Labatt sponsors an afterparty in the VIP tent at Canalside. Registered volunteers are invited to attend the party, which features live music, cornhole boards, a hotdog bar, soft drinks, and a free Labatt beer. Everyone is invited to help with the volunteer effort, before joining the afterparty (21+ to enjoy the beer). 

The monthly cleanup efforts and afterparties are made possible thanks to a partnership between Riverkeeper, Labatt, Bank of America, and a NYS Pollution Prevention Institute Community Grant.

Next waterway cleanup: Saturday, July 22nd from 10AM – 12PM

Seneca Bluffs – Times Beach – South ParkLa Salle Park

