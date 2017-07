Garden Walk Buffalo is the largest free garden tour in the US. That might not come as much of a surprise these days, because in recent years the West Side of the city has become home to some of the most inspirational gardens in the land. Many home owners have opted to create lush, bountiful gardens, instead of simply maintaining lawns. These gardens have helped to transform neighborhoods, block by block. In turn, property values continue to rise, while the city is now known for its architecture, its welcoming nature, and its incredible gardens.

Once again, Buffalo gardeners are preparing to welcome over 60,000 visitors from all over the country, Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, from 10 am to 4 pm.

This year, more than 400 residences and businesses throughout the west side of Buffalo will open their creative urban gardens for tens of thousands of visitors from around the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

2017 marks the second year that the Garden Walk is teaming up with the Buffalo Architecture Foundation (BAF). That means that visitors will get a chance to learn about the history of this city’s architecture via the Building Stories Program, featuring photos and information about key architecture, construction, landscape and planning. The multi-media personal history project uses QR Codes to tell the stories. Visitors simply snap an image of the QR Codes on their smartphones, at various spots along the Garden Walk. The codes are then translated into informative bits. All of the stories can be viewed at the Buffalo Architecture Foundation website.

The Garden Walk is a FREE self-guided tour, no tickets required, with over 400 urban gardens in beautiful, historic neighborhoods of the city.

Saturday and Sunday, July 29 & 30, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

A chance to see some of the most beautiful and creative urban gardens – water gardens, rock gardens, courtyards, perennial borders, and cottage gardens; anywhere in America

FIVE FREE Shuttle Buses – Follow the orange line on the Garden Walk map for the continuous 30-minute loop, hop-on/hop-off shuttle route.

NEW THIS YEAR– Explore Buffalo docents will be available on all bus to offer commentary on historic sites and architectural landmarks along the route.

Map/Guides are available for free, ahead of time at select sponsor locations, and online visit www.GardenWalkBuffalo.com (does not include garden descriptions). Or during the event at one of the headquarters:

Buffalo Seminary – 205 Bidwell Parkway

Richmond Summer Senior Center – Richmond Ave & Summer St.

Evergreen Health – 206 S. Elmwood Ave.

1 st Presbyterian Church – 1 Symphony Circle

West Side Community Center – 161 Vermont St.

More information can also be found at www.GardenWalkBuffalo.com