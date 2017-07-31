2017 East Side Momentum Tour

2017 is the year for the East Side, and to prove it there’s an East Side Momentum Tour. The tour is the perfect way to learn about all of the exciting advancements that are being made in this oft-overlooked part of the city.

As the West Side continues to get its mojo back, people are starting to look to the East Side as the final frontier. Incredibly, the East Side makes up just about half of the city – the East Side is gigantic. That means that opportunities abound, from urban farming initiatives to public art project to rebuilding entire communities.

Come learn about the inspirational movements and projects that are underway on the East Side. Visit six sites that will help you to change the way that you think about this section of the city.

To learn more about the tour, visit this Facebook page.

East Side Momentum Tour

Saturday, August 12. $25 includes snacks.

Includes round-trip transportation, tour guides and tip; water, fruit and cookies

Pick-up at Flying Bison Brewery, 840 Seneca Street, Buffalo 14210, with free parking on site.

Find out more, visit here.