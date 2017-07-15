Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

15 Year Anniversary – The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY

Each year, mid-August, the Puerto Rican/Hispanic community comes together to celebrate the colorful culture that surrounds its heritage. The highlight of the festival is a parade that travels down Niagara Street (Avenida San Juan). There’s also a fantastic weekend-long festival/concert series that takes place at LaSalle Park primarily on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, featuring some of the hottest Puerto Rican/Hispanic music acts in the industry.

“This year’s theme is “Unidos Siempre/Always United”. With all that is happening in today’s world, we as a community will continue to stay united, and this year’s theme speaks for itself. We ask everyone in the Hispanic Community to come and represent their culture, their foods, their music & their dances as we come together and celebrate with pride.”

Headlining this year’s Concert Series is Grammy Award winner, “El Pavarotti de la Salsa”, Tito Nieves. The concert on Saturday opens with Frankie Negron and N’Klabe.  

The three-day affair pays respects to a beautiful people, the crystal blue waters of Puerto Rico, ethnic food, ethnic pride, and dance.

Thursday, August 10 (week previous to the festival) – Flag Raising Ceremony will take place at noon at the steps of City Hall

Friday, August 18 – Music in the Park (DJ music)

Saturday, August 19 – Parade/march takes place, starting at 1pm – leading from City Hall down Niagara Street (Avenida San Juan) to Porter Avenue. The LaSalle Park festival immediately follows the parade

Saturday, August 19 – featuring Frankie Negron & N’Klabe 

Sunday, August 20 – featuring Tito Nieves 

This is a non-alcohol event, dedicated to the preservation of culture and the pride of WNY’s Puerto Rican/Hispanic heritage.

For more information, follow this Facebook page. Also see www.prhdp.org.

