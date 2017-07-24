Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

1050 Niagara is Completely Windowed, Doored and Planted!

1 Comment

Ellicott Development’s transformation of the former Niagara Lithograph Company’s facility at 1050 Niagara Street has reached an exterior milestone.

The building is completely windowed and doored and has plantings surrounding it. The building looks beautiful. When all construction is finished, the first and second floors will be office space, with medical related tenants in mind.

Due to the slope of the building, the basement portion of the building facing the Niagara River will be above ground at that point, and contain eight market-rate apartments.

The project caries a $9.4 million price tag.

In keeping with the federal and state historic preservation tax credits that the project is receiving, the building’s windows match the windows removed by the previous owner. The original interior hardwood floors and wooden ceilings will also be restored.

The building contains 45,000 square feet. Work is expected to finish late this year or early next year.

If you are interested in rehabs in Buffalo, check out the Facebook page, Buffalo Rehab and Reuse.

The building is situated next to Tim Hortons (another recent Ellicott Development project)

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Written by Dr. Rehab

Dr. Rehab

John Straubinger has been an occasional Buffalo Rising contributor since 2007. Born and raised in the city, John lived and worked in Boston, MA in the Research field for over 47 years. Since the early 1990's, he started following what was happening in his home town with a developing interest. Liking more and more of what he was seeing in Buffalo for the last ten years, John decided to return to Buffalo permanently in the fall of 2014. John has an interesting facebook page called Buffalo rehab and Reuse, https://www.facebook.com/groups/929189663802358/. He occasionally contributes articles to BRO as Dr. Rehab.

  • UrbanLove

    Great project. Niagara St. will be one of Buffalo’s most interesting, when all is said and done.
    It would have been nice to see a more inspired landscape design, given all the work they did on the building.