1050 Niagara is Completely Windowed, Doored and Planted!

Ellicott Development’s transformation of the former Niagara Lithograph Company’s facility at 1050 Niagara Street has reached an exterior milestone.
The building is completely windowed and doored and has plantings surrounding it. The building looks beautiful. When all construction is finished, the first and second floors will be office space, with medical related tenants in mind.
Due to the slope of the building, the basement portion of the building facing the Niagara River will be above ground at that point, and contain eight market-rate apartments.
In keeping with the federal and state historic preservation tax credits that the project is receiving, the building’s windows match the windows removed by the previous owner. The original interior hardwood floors and wooden ceilings will also be restored.
The building contains 45,000 square feet. Work is expected to finish late this year or early next year.
If you are interested in rehabs in Buffalo, check out the Facebook page, Buffalo Rehab and Reuse.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060