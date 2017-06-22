Yoga with Goats – yes, it’s a thing!

Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a HUGE animal lover. I adore animals of every kind. So much so that my mother lovingly refers to me as St. Jessica of Assisi. So it’s natural that my Facebook news feed would be flooded with animal videos. That social algorithm sure has me figured out. So a few weeks ago when I saw yoga classes with various animals I immediately, without hesitation, flooded my editor’s inbox. “We need this in Buffalo!,” I exclaimed.

Well, my prayers have been answered. You can now participate in monthly yoga classes with….GOATS! Classes kick-off this Sunday, June 25 and are being hosted by Alpine Made, Love In Motion Yoga, and Bootleg Bucha. Event details are listed below. It appears there are a few spots available for the noon class, the 3 p.m. class is sold out. We hope this trend continues along with other animal themed exercise classes.

Here is a video of a similar class:

EVENT DETAILS:

Who is ready to zen out with some goats?!

No, seriously…the dream team–Love in Motion, Bootleg Bucha and Alpine Made–are bringing yoga with goats to Western New York this summer. We’re taking our mats outside for once-a-month classes surrounded by the cutest, cuddliest, snuggliest baby goats (aka kids). Come tour the farm, stock up on soaps, drink some the bucha and OM out with the kids (baby goats, duh – but your kids can come too).



Noon – 1:00 pm (NEW TIME); 3 – 4:00 pm (**CLASS IS FULL**)



Class runs an hour but show up early to reserve a spot and explore. There will be time to shop and play after class as well! Pre-registration is required as space is limited. $20.00 per person, per class!



Click here to register.

Address: 5445 East Creek Rd South Wales, NY 14139



*** PLEASE try and carpool to these events — save some parking space and be a lil more mama nature friendly***





Below are some other suggestions for yoga classes featuring animals. Personally, I think this would be a great adoption event with some of our local rescues.

Yoga with kittens:

Yoga with puppies:

