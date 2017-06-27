Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Workshop to plan Transit-Oriented Development

1 Comment

Another round of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) workshops is heading our way. This time, the workshops are being held at Hayes Hall, Room 403, at UB South Campus on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 pm. The focus is on the future of Buffalo’s Transit-Oriented Development. It’s an opportunity to get your voice heard, by contributing your thoughts and ideas about TOD. 

This round of workshops will be focused on which existing and future Metro Rail station areas are considered to have the best TOD potential, and community members will be able to share thoughts on how to successfully plan these station areas for development that fits the neighborhood while contributing to revitalization and economic growth.

The process is moving forward, with or without you. The more people that contribute to the conversation, the better off the end result will be.

Fast facts:

  • WHAT: Transit-Oriented Development Workshop to gather community input on future of the Metro Rail corridor
  • WHEN: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 28
  • WHERE: Hayes Hall, Room 403, UB South Campus
  • WHO: GBNRTC and NFTA officials are involved in this planning process
  • Click here for more information

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • S.L.Hawks

    A rail system cannot be plopped-down upon an area which has no other public transit services; Buffalo’s bus system has been chopped-down to the bare minimum of pretending to serve its Minority users. You take the train from Downtown (and how did you get there?) to Amherst. Okay, fine. HOW do you get anywhere when you leave the train? You don’t, unless you have a car. For the past CENTURY, most of America has been built with the expectation that people will own & drive automobiles. The trolley systems collapsed, the interurbans collapsed, the mainline RR passenger services collapsed. The services are simply not there, today. Putting one single rail line into service will have exactly the same effect as Buffalo’s absurd little “subway” : nothing remotely positive. Go look around the subway stations on Main Street – no development, no progress, nothing .

    Americans are not going to give up their automotive freedom, ever – except in limited areas where excellent public transit and convenient delivery services are established, and THAT will entail heavy taxation which we are not likely to accept. Better bus service is needed far more than glitzy rail projects.