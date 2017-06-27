Workshop to plan Transit-Oriented Development

Another round of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) workshops is heading our way. This time, the workshops are being held at Hayes Hall, Room 403, at UB South Campus on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 pm. The focus is on the future of Buffalo’s Transit-Oriented Development. It’s an opportunity to get your voice heard, by contributing your thoughts and ideas about TOD.
This round of workshops will be focused on which existing and future Metro Rail station areas are considered to have the best TOD potential, and community members will be able to share thoughts on how to successfully plan these station areas for development that fits the neighborhood while contributing to revitalization and economic growth.
The process is moving forward, with or without you. The more people that contribute to the conversation, the better off the end result will be.
Fast facts:
- WHAT: Transit-Oriented Development Workshop to gather community input on future of the Metro Rail corridor
- WHEN: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 28
- WHERE: Hayes Hall, Room 403, UB South Campus
- WHO: GBNRTC and NFTA officials are involved in this planning process
- Click here for more information