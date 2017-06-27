Workshop to plan Transit-Oriented Development

Action! Drinks! Comedy!

Are you looking for a wild ride?

Get on the Comedy Action Pub Crawl.

Want at FREE shot during the crawl? Just SHARE THIS EVENT on your page and redeem 1 FREE shot when you sign in on Friday! All ticket holders are eligible, one per customer

Hosted by a wild Buffalo comedian, this 2 hour pub crawl will top your summer memories. This is the rowdiest laughing batch of bar hopping comedy fans you will ever meet. You thought comedy crowds were wild. Just see when you’re on the COMEDY ACTION PUB CRAWL! It’s a non stop joke fest!

Professional Buffalo comics do their comedy routines in ways you have never seen comedy done. You will swear it’s just a bunch of friends telling jokes at a party. Take the best parts of a comedy show, the best parts of bar hopping, mix in a interactive crowd… ANYTHING can happen. And anything does happen! Be the coolest, funnest, most ostentatious rolling stones in Allentown!

Please remember to wear comfortable footwear and appropriate clothing for the weather. The crawl covers about a half a mile of ground, so don’t worry, it’s not a long hike. You must be 21 to enter any bar, but all are welcome to walk the streets with our raucous group of funny folks.

Tickets are on sale now! Group rates at a huge discount!

Bring your friends, your lovers, your Mom! Bring your camera!! Comedy Action Pub crawl is a night to remember!!!

Contact:

Email: ComedyActionPubCrawl@gmail.com

Call: 716-548-2683

Text: 716-400-3144