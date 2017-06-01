Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Why Lawns Look Better if you Mow them LESS often

8 Comments

DailyMail has posted an article that advocates mowing lawns less frequently, for a number of reasons. The rationale is that wildflowers naturally pop up when a lawn in not being over-mowed.

For people who feel that “not mowing” is a sign of neglect and/or apathy, the article recommends a number of ways to introduce wild flowers, while selectively mowing to ensure that the yard remains attractive and healthy.

The article also touches upon the negative issues of applying chemicals to the lawn. When you see a bright yellow sign on a freshly treated lawn that warns dogs and children to stay away, that’s a sure signal that a homeowner is polluting his or her immediate environment. If you’re going to properly take care of your lawn and the environment, be sure to use organic fertilizers, while applying non-hazardous treatments (learn more).

Not to mention the honey bees and butterflies that thrive in the natural environments. A polluted lawn is the death knell for bees, butterflies and a broad range of other critters that are necessary components of stable ecosystems.

Both of the lawns featured in the images below are right around the corner from each other in the Elmwood Village. Which one do you find more pleasing?

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

  • eagercolin

    Don’t mind me — I’m just taking pictures of your lawn.

  • Johnny Pizza

    Will DailyMail pay the fine I’m issued for not mowing my lawn? Or perhaps you could spot me Newell?

  • norwood

    This is my yard, and I agree that the Joe Namath look was quite trendy, but I was recently overruled in favor of giving it a Johnny Unitas haircut

  • Captain Picard

    What is it with Newell and his hatred of lawns? This is at least the fifth article I’ve read in which some hare-brained idea like “just let your lawn grow into a meadow” is floated.

    The City of Buffalo requires lawns to be maintained. They fine you if you don’t comply. Unless you’re willing to pay those fines, best to stop with the foolishness.

  • BuffaLife

    You can just call people who have different preferences than you a-holes in your next post. We’ve been headed in that direction for a while.

  • mightyNiagara

    ha! not EVERY lawn will overgrown with purrty little flowers

  • Sabres00

    No they don’t, if you want flowers in your front yard make a garden.

  • rubagreta

    Once a week mow the grass on a high setting, water early in the morning when needed, maybe some organic fertilizer a couple of times a year, and your lawn will be just fine.