Why Lawns Look Better if you Mow them LESS often

DailyMail has posted an article that advocates mowing lawns less frequently, for a number of reasons. The rationale is that wildflowers naturally pop up when a lawn in not being over-mowed.
For people who feel that “not mowing” is a sign of neglect and/or apathy, the article recommends a number of ways to introduce wild flowers, while selectively mowing to ensure that the yard remains attractive and healthy.
The article also touches upon the negative issues of applying chemicals to the lawn. When you see a bright yellow sign on a freshly treated lawn that warns dogs and children to stay away, that’s a sure signal that a homeowner is polluting his or her immediate environment. If you’re going to properly take care of your lawn and the environment, be sure to use organic fertilizers, while applying non-hazardous treatments (learn more).
Not to mention the honey bees and butterflies that thrive in the natural environments. A polluted lawn is the death knell for bees, butterflies and a broad range of other critters that are necessary components of stable ecosystems.
Both of the lawns featured in the images below are right around the corner from each other in the Elmwood Village. Which one do you find more pleasing?