Vision Niagara Presents: Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour

Here’s a tour that you will not soon forget. It’s a tour of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, found on Unity Island. This unusual tour is presented by Vision Niagara.

Just last week, a BRO reader asked about the possibilities of relocating the treatment plant, to another location other than the one that it currently occupies along the Niagara River. Years ago, there was a lively discussion about this on BRO. The conclusion? Not in our lifetime, if ever. Actually, the only way that you would ever see it moved is if there was a complete overhaul of the waterfront along the Niagara River. Everything would need to be reconfigured – the I-190, the wastewater treatment plant, et al. I’m not saying that it’s impossible – it would just be an enormous lift, but something to consider someday when the removal of the I-190 is on the table. Would it be worth it? Yes. Would we need another Buffalo Billion? Probably.

In the meantime, this is your chance to get up close and with the wastewater treatment plant, both inside and out. This tour does not come along very often. Following are the details:

Tuesday, June 26, 2017

3:45 PM6 PM

Meet at Broderick Park’s shelter – foot of West Ferry Street – 90 West Ferry Street

No sandals or flipflops!

Modest donation of $10 requested to cover Vision Niagara events

Registration required through Eventbrite

See Facebook event

  • Who in the world wants to visit a poo plant?
    They’re found in every city, and reek of a dirty toilet from afar.

  • PaulBuffalo

    Does the tour include 20% off at the gift shop?

  • David Pastor

    Nothing like a 15 minute notice before the tour begins. .