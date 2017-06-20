Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Vegan donuts make their way into Buffalo at Fry Baby Donut Co. 

Author: Jordan Soldaczewski

People were lined up waiting to get into the brand new Fry Baby Donuts on Friday morning at 11 a.m. I could smell a fresh batch being made from down the street and my mouth was watering by the time I walked in. 

You may ask, why should I try these tasty treats when I have a Tim Hortons and a Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of my street? Well, Fry Baby makes handmade vegan donuts.

Since they are still made with a lot of the same ingredients as regular donuts, including sugar, they aren’t really any healthier than your typical donut, but there was something about them that made them taste better. These donuts are deep fried, but they aren’t as greasy – I didn’t feel too guilty eating them because of how fresh tasting they were. 

The owner of Fry Baby Donuts, Ann Hogan, says there has been enthusiastic reception to Fry Baby since the opening on June 8, “I think Buffalo was ready for something different, you know there are no other vegan donut shops around unless you travel quite a bit… it just seemed like the right place and the right time,” Hogan said. 

Fry Baby has a variety of donuts to pick from including: maple frosted, chocolate frosted, vanilla frosted, banana creme pie, cookies and creme, blueberry sugar, and glazed cinnamon rolls; and the flavors change each week. I bet I’ve made you hungry now, and you should be. I got a half dozen and tried a little bit of almost all of them and not one flavor disappointed me. One donut is sure to be big enough to fill you up, but you may be craving more later that day. I know I was.

The prices of the donuts go as follows: $2 for one donut, $11 for a half dozen and $22 for a dozen. While Fry Baby is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., they will tell you on social media when they have run out for the day, and keep in mind that they are only open Thursday thru Saturday.

It is a very small shop, and besides the small park down the street, there are not many places to sit and enjoy your Fry Baby’s donuts. Parking is tough because you’re relying on open street parking so I parked on Trinity Place and then walked, which worked out pretty well for me. 

While the donuts are amazing, you may want to make a pit stop at that Tim Hortons on the corner for your coffee because my coffee was not the greatest I have had. I can’t complain too much because they are a donut joint, not a coffee shop. Keep in mind though, if you are going for the vegan options they have coconut creamer and almond milk. 

I think this is a step in the right direction for Buffalo because we don’t have too wide of a variety of vegan cuisine. For more information on Fry Baby, chek out their Facebook page.

Fry Baby Donuts | 336 S Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | (716) 783-7837 |  Facebook

Lead image from Fry Baby Donuts.

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

  • Vandra

    11am to 6? Seems like odd hours for a doughnut shop.

    • Billybobn

      A helpful post that Fry Baby Donuts (@frybabydonuts) just posted on their Instagram:

      “Hello all you little fry babies. Upon opening, we’ve received a remarkably enthusiastic and certainly unexpected reception😅. Just wanted to take a sec and thank everyone for being so excited about something we love so much!! We have been really busy trying to make enough for everyone and we are doing our best!! Please keep in mind that we are a very small operation and with only having been open 6 days, we are still kind of figuring out how to optimize our production. We ask that you please continue to be patient with us. We would hate to rush into longer hours and more days open at the expense of the quality of our product. In the mean time, maybe give us a call before you come in, or check the Facebook or our Instagram to make sure we haven’t sold out. It breaks my lil heart to see people leave empty handed. ;( We can hardly believe how much y’all like what we have going on and we rly hope that you wanna stick around and hang out because we certainly do. 🌈🎈🍩”

  • Wigs

    I’m not vegan but am a fan of any kind of donuts. In St. Catharines, we have a vegan “doughnut” shop called Beechwood Doughnuts that is crazy popular with donuts that are ridiculously tasty, if a tad expensive (a once in a while treat).

    I hope to try Fry Baby soon. Best wishes for the future!