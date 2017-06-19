Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

14th Annual Taste of Diversity Festival

1 Comment

On Saturday, June 24, the community is invited to attend the wildly popular Taste of Diversity Festival on the city’s West Side. This is the festival that celebrates all walks of life, including the immigrant and refugee community that continues to proliferate in Buffalo. Despite the world’s political climate, this city remains a Sanctuary City.

In recent years, the West Side has changed dramatically, mostly due to the influx of refugees, who populate the neighborhoods and who continue to open a variety of ethnically diverse businesses.

The Taste of Diversity Festival showcases local restaurants, vendors, musicians and dancers from around the world, representing the cultural heritage of Buffalo’s West Side community.

The Taste of Diversity Festival allows us all to celebrate this growing movement. It’s a chance to try new foods, dance, meet your neighbors, purchase worldly goods, and experience Buffalo as you have never seen it before.

Buffalo’s 14th annual Taste of Diversity Festival

Saturday, June 24, 2017

11:00 am to 7:00 pm

  • Grant Street, between Lafayette and Auburn Avenues
  • Delicious food
  • Great vendors
  • Wonderful live music
  • All day long
  • On Grant Street – the heart of one of Buffalo’s fastest growing business districts and most diverse neighborhoods

Admission is FREE, food tickets will be available for purchase

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • jmilles

    Buffalo has sanctuary churches and an acrive sanctuary movement, but has not been declared a sanctuary city.