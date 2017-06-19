On Saturday, June 24, the community is invited to attend the wildly popular Taste of Diversity Festival on the city’s West Side. This is the festival that celebrates all walks of life, including the immigrant and refugee community that continues to proliferate in Buffalo. Despite the world’s political climate, this city remains a Sanctuary City.
In recent years, the West Side has changed dramatically, mostly due to the influx of refugees, who populate the neighborhoods and who continue to open a variety of ethnically diverse businesses.
The Taste of Diversity Festival showcases local restaurants, vendors, musicians and dancers from around the world, representing the cultural heritage of Buffalo’s West Side community.
The Taste of Diversity Festival allows us all to celebrate this growing movement. It’s a chance to try new foods, dance, meet your neighbors, purchase worldly goods, and experience Buffalo as you have never seen it before.
Buffalo’s 14th annual Taste of Diversity Festival
Saturday, June 24, 2017
11:00 am to 7:00 pm
- Grant Street, between Lafayette and Auburn Avenues
- Delicious food
- Great vendors
- Wonderful live music
- All day long
- On Grant Street – the heart of one of Buffalo’s fastest growing business districts and most diverse neighborhoods
Admission is FREE, food tickets will be available for purchase