The Frizlen Group introduces The School Lofts on Abbott

Author: Pearl Steinzor

It’s been seven years since the closing of the parish school, located behind the historic landmark of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church. Neighborhoods in South Buffalo are beginning to see a new dawn, as developers and city planners concentrate around these areas for rehabilitation and construction. As stated by Jason Frizlen from The Frizlen Group, “because of the addition of new and reconstructed properties and a renewed optimism, homes in South Buffalo are going up in value, which in retrospect benefits the community as a whole.”

For example, nearby Schneider Development is developing the former Shea’s Theater, creating a higher quality job opportunities for the people of South Buffalo and all over the city. Reiterating the potential of these neighborhoods, The Frizlen Group’s newest school loft apartments are located on 31 Tamarack Street, at what used to be the Saint Thomas Aquinas parish school.

Located just seven to ten minutes driving distance from Downtown Buffalo, on the main street for public transportation, and with Mercy Hospital just down the street, The School Lofts on Abbott offer a prime location for workers, millennials, students, and anyone in need of some good ole’ Buffalo history and culture.

The Frizlen Group prides itself in not only being a team of developers, but architects, designers, and urban planners. Every apartment unit within The School Lofts on Abbott is exposed to plenty of natural light. Many exquisite and unique views feature the church itself.

Historical contexts are not lost. Apartments feature original high ceilings, refurbished woodwork of hardwood floors, doors, and hardware, and even brand-new slate blackboards as main characteristics of the space.

On the exterior, copper roof trimming and downspouts are added to match the now greened copper of the 1920s. Some construction workers are currently working to preserve the historic tile shingle roofing, while others plant trees, native to the neighborhood, along the paved sidewalk. In addition, every resident has one guaranteed free parking thanks to the brand-new, gated parking lot next to the two apartment buildings. There are even three parking garage spaces available for rent.

As a whole, both the exterior and interior of The School Lofts on Abbott are nothing short of beautiful and true to the historic nature and authenticity of South Buffalo.

The School Lofts come equipped with energy efficient instant hot water tanks, heating and air conditioning, Cable, Wi-Fi, and amenities within each unit such as a garbage disposal, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

As for on-site entertainment, The Frizlen Group plans on turning one of the building’s bottom floors into a recreational/lounge space. A number keypad code access system allows for secure entry into the buildings, and maintenance staff is provided on-site Monday through Friday.

At this time, almost all thirty-two units have been rented out, with some residents already happily moved in. Apartment units consist of either one bed one bath ($875-$950), two bed one bath ($1,000-$1075), or two bed two bath ($1,125-$1,250) per month. The Frizlen Group has spent $5.5 million in rehabilitation and construction costs.

The School Lofts at Minerals is currently also being redeveloped less than a mile away from, The School Lofts at Abbott will be opening up end of 2017. These apartments will all include very similar amenities and services. Lease up of these apartments have just begun.

Home to people from both Buffalo and all around the region, The School Lofts on Abbott sheds light on the vibrant neighborhood, community, and potential for South Buffalo development.

