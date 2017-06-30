The Curtiss Hotel Opens Today

Today is the day. The Curtiss Hotel welcomes its first guests when the stunning boutique hotel officially opens at 3 PM. Mark Croce has turned a forlorn office building at the corner of Franklin and W. Huron streets into a six-story urban resort. It has been a labor of love for Croce, one of the city’s biggest boosters and developers.

The Chez Ami name returns to the downtown dining scene at 4 PM with a soft opening to the public. Until 1971, the Chez Ami supper club was located at 311 Delaware Avenue and featured a distinctive revolving bar. The new Chez Ami restaurant also features a revolving bar and will seat 28. It will turn up to two times per hour and is located in the Franklin/W. Huron corner of the hotel.

The restaurant will seat 120 and has two rooms that can be sectioned off for private dinners or daytime meetings. A year-round sidewalk patio constructed along W. Huron Street with large operable windows brings Chez Ami’s seating capacity to over 200. Food will be a mix of American and Classic Italian featuring a variety of pizzas and burgers.

Leon’s Studio One will operate a men’s salon and spa in the basement. It contains two massage rooms, a locker room, and fitness center. On the ground level, an indoor/outdoor Roman bath/hot springs pool not seen anywhere in the area seats up to 25.

Sixty-eight elegantly-appointed rooms occupy the building’s upper floors. There are twelve rooms on the sixth floor and fourteen rooms on floors two through five.

In lieu of closets, rooms have dual custom-made armoires with built-in shelving, hanging rods, a safe, and mini-bar. In between the armoires is a desk area and on the wall, a 55” television. All but one of the rooms have king-size beds with a top-of-the-line mattress, Italian linen sheets, and down pillows. Many of the rooms have leather sleeping sofas as well. Rooms contain LED strip lighting behind crown molding and custom carpeting.

Technology runs throughout the hotel including in the rooms. Drapes and lighting can be controlled electronically. You will be able to order room-service around-the-clock from your room’s control center that will also allow you to adjust the heat, start a coffee maker, and have your car ready at the valet.

The final piece of the Curtiss Hotel project opens in two weeks. “Vue”, the 400-person capacity rooftop lounge, will open on July 15. The lounge area will have its own kitchen, constructed as an addition to the building. It will feature a circular fire pit area, teak decking, three uni-sex bathrooms, and a glass wall close to the bar to allow for year-round use.

