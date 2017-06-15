Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Cowboy

11 Comments

A country western bar has opened on Chippewa. I was with a few friends last night when someone mentioned that they had spied a giant lit up “cowboy” on the street. So we sauntered over to the bar that the former 4Play Nightclub once occupied – 45 W. Chippewa.

The main stage

Although there were no swinging saloon doors, everything else looked up to snuff in the realm of cowboy themed dance and party bars. Not since the days of Buckin’ Buffalo has this city had a reason for people to don their cowboy hats, boots and spurs if they’ve got ’em.

Last night was a bit slow, because they just opened (two days ago) and the word is just getting out, but the lack of people allowed us to navigate around to see all there was to see… like the murals featuring shapely nude women up on the stage, the quintessential Jack Daniel’s signage, the crafty keg-barrel-wrapped pillars that second as tables, the wall of mirrors on the dance floor, and “The Cowboy” emblazoned barn wood.

Photo by MES Lounge – dance floor with mirrors

I spoke to a friend who was versed in the world of country western themed bars, and he said, “It’s got what everyone wants. It’s wide open for line dancing and socializing, there’s a stage for live music, it’s simple and understated, so that the people stand out, not the design accents. It’s a bit moody – just bright enough to see what’s going on, with a huge bar and scaled down beer and drink list. It’s a shot bar, a Budweiser (America) bar, with American flags – it should do great on Chippewa.”

The Cowboy | 45 W. Chippewa | Buffalo NY

Photo by MES Lounge
If you look closely, you will see the Buffalo skyline in the background… keep looking and you’ll find it. It’s right behind the bottle of JD! Still not finding it? Oh well.
I sense some Charles Burchfield inspiration going on here – if you stare at the landscape in the background… in the background I said!

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Wish them well. Looks like a cool spot. Hope they last. What happened to Buckin’ Buffalo that they didn’t stick around? Would have thought a large enough market existed to support it.
    Heard that The Lodge has closed permanently. Havent seen this reported on BR. Damn shame if true. The City seems to have part in its demise IMO. Patrons who live amongst us decide to go off and be idiots and the business is punished for it. With such logic Cheektowaga might as well shut down the Galleria Mall for the mid day violent outburst in the middle of the mall by upstanding citizens. I guess its the malls fault that a bunch of people cant control their obvious anger management issues and go nuts without any consideration for others.Perfect example of passing the blame with these City shut down businesses. Doesn’t seem like The Lodge ever recovered. I spoke with some of the management when The Lodge first opened and they really stressed how they were trying to be a positive contributor to the Chippewa scene, to bring up its game. You cant control for and fix stupid and sadly I think they paid the price for people who think you can.

    • mightyNiagara

      “What happened to Buckin’ Buffalo that they didn’t stick around?”
      it’s common for strictly bars in that area to turn over or shutdown after few to five years.

      • Flyguy2pt0

        I thought that might be the case. Yes many places seem to run their course and turnover in the bar world that is true. I do wonder why some hold on and become long lasting institutions while others turnover though. Was always somewhat amazed that the Crocodile Bar space has sat empty for as long as it has.

    • Johnny Pizza

      What happened to The Lodge was entirely of their own doing.

  • eagercolin

    I’m not a prude (really!) but those murals are a bit much.

    • Flyguy2pt0

      IMO they are fine. My response is not really directed at your comment but speaks to the larrger issue of those I expect will create some sort of energetic outcry about how offended they are and how the murals ought to go. Frankly Im glad they are there. Maybe we can finally break these childish reactions to the human body. If people are that offended by them then they dont have to go there. I know the USA has this deep seated puritan tilt but honestly things like this people just need to get over. Why do offended parties always rule over everyone else who is content with the content? Its forced “values” upon others. This kind of thing leads to groups placing togas over the statue of David in Delaware Park, etc., a replica of one of the greatest sculptures in history. I say if people have a problem with the human form then they ought to take it up with the designer. Usually this is tied to some sort of hard line religious prudism so I find it interesting that the offensive human form designed by their god is so horribly offensive.

      Or is it that the human form was a joint project between god and the devil? Both worked together in a shop somewhere and god was aghast and angered by the “private parts” whereby warranting such reaction by followers.

      • Johnny Pizza

        I agree with your personal views on the mural. I see no problem with them. But girlfriends and wives will and as a result this place will suffer. I don’t give them very long. Country bar in Buffalo doesn’t work well, add to that images which make women uncomfortable and I’d say they have a year or two before closing their doors.

  • mightyNiagara

    if you look closely, you won’t bother to see the skyline of the city because you’ll be preoccupied with the female figure.

  • Max Chester

    A “cowboy bar” = Gay as the hills, to me; I can’t be the only one to think so. This one’s ‘2×4 upside the head’ attempt to establish a “theme” is especially crude – but that’s Chippewa all over. An “entertainment district” of booze; Buffalo is so classy.

  • jonny99

    Cool sign, might have worked in 1990’s

  • Louis Tully

    Sweet. When I saw the NRA seal I knew this would be my kind of place. Can’t wait to hang out at a bar with a bunch of firearms. Nothing would ever go wrong. The awesome sign is just a huge bonus.

    /s