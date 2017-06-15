A country western bar has opened on Chippewa. I was with a few friends last night when someone mentioned that they had spied a giant lit up “cowboy” on the street. So we sauntered over to the bar that the former 4Play Nightclub once occupied – 45 W. Chippewa.

Although there were no swinging saloon doors, everything else looked up to snuff in the realm of cowboy themed dance and party bars. Not since the days of Buckin’ Buffalo has this city had a reason for people to don their cowboy hats, boots and spurs if they’ve got ’em.

Last night was a bit slow, because they just opened (two days ago) and the word is just getting out, but the lack of people allowed us to navigate around to see all there was to see… like the murals featuring shapely nude women up on the stage, the quintessential Jack Daniel’s signage, the crafty keg-barrel-wrapped pillars that second as tables, the wall of mirrors on the dance floor, and “The Cowboy” emblazoned barn wood.

I spoke to a friend who was versed in the world of country western themed bars, and he said, “It’s got what everyone wants. It’s wide open for line dancing and socializing, there’s a stage for live music, it’s simple and understated, so that the people stand out, not the design accents. It’s a bit moody – just bright enough to see what’s going on, with a huge bar and scaled down beer and drink list. It’s a shot bar, a Budweiser (America) bar, with American flags – it should do great on Chippewa.”

The Cowboy | 45 W. Chippewa | Buffalo NY