The Buffalo Effect: Get off Your Butt, Buffalo!

Recently, The Buffalo Effect sat down with Thea Hassan and Jenn White to talk biking in Buffalo. May was National bike month, so we discussed Reddy Bike, bike commuting, and all the great new trails in Buffalo that you should be taking advantage of. Click here to listen.
Lead image: M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers celebrates M&T’s bikeshare sponsorship with inaugural ride group. The ride wrapped up National Bike Month. Three new M&T-sponsored stations have been added to Reddy bikeshare’s network (see below), and M&T Bank has now become a corporate member of Reddy bikeshare, which will provide any interested employee in Western New York with 24/7 access to Reddy’s network of 200 bikes in more than 35 locations, once they sign up.
The three M&T-sponsored stations that will be added to Reddy bikeshare’s network will be located at:
- M&T Plaza, the bank’s corporate headquarters on Main Street.
- M&T Center, near the corner of Main and Chippewa Streets.
- M&T Bank’s Hertel Parkside branch.
In its short history, Reddy bikeshare has already achieved significant milestones, including:
- 16,587 unique trips.
- 26,587 miles traveled.
- 1,063,580 calories burned.