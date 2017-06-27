Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Best House Museums in the U.S., Mapped

Curbed.com has compiled a list of the best house museums in the US, and we probably would not be posting about it unless Buffalo made the list. Buffalo is in good company with this one – the Darwin D. Martin House is right up there in the spotlight along with 27 other residentially-built structures that include Hearst Castle, Biltmore Estate, Lyndhurst and Glass House (see full list).

There’s no shortage of noteworthy homes across the country, spanning different styles, regions, and eras. But for our nationwide map of exceptional home museums—listed from west to east, without any thought of rank—we looked with a wider lens and created a list of landmarks, all open to the public, that have made a significant impact. Our criteria balances architectural importance, aesthetic beauty and cultural relevance, looking to create a mix of old and new across the country.

Each of the impressive sites is mapped out for viewer convenience.

Here’s the full list:

Hearst Castle, Eames House, Sheats-Goldstein House, Schindler House, Hollyhock House, The Gamble House, Taliesin West, Judd Foundation, Whitney Plantation, Farnsworth House, John J. Glessner House, Miller House, Alden Dow House, Saarinen House, Ringling Mansion (Ca’ d’Zan), Biltmore Estate, Vizcaya, Fallingwater, Darwin D. Martin House, Monticello, Mount Vernon, Winterthur, Manitoga, Lyndhurst, Glass House, Oheka Castle, Gropius House, The Breakers

  • Randy503

    Impressive list. Heavy on modernist style. I wonder if the Fargo mansion would have made the list if it weren’t torn down.

  • Flyguy2pt0

    …Christmas Story House (Museum), Cleveland, Ohio. You’re welcome ( :