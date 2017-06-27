The Best House Museums in the U.S., Mapped

Buffalo, NY – CEPA Gallery, announces the opening of the inaugural iteration of Place Relations: Identity in Contemporary Israeli Avant-Garde Art which will feature a shifting roster of artists from Israel whose work will be placed in a series of conversations with one another.

Presented by Hodgson Russ LLP and the Weiss Family Philanthropic Fund, Place Relations, a new programming initiative, will take shape as an ongoing exhibition and performance series exploring notions of cultural identity from a variety of places around the world. In addition to multiple full-scale gallery installs, there will be film screenings and other related programming that will be announced throughout the run of the exhibition.

The exhibition will begin with a public reception featuring the work of artist R’m Aharoni on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5 pm to 8 pm at CEPA Gallery, 617 Main Street, Buffalo, New York and runs until January 6, 2018.

Following R’m Aharoni, the exhibition will continue on a rotating schedule with presentations by artists Barak Zemer, Adi Nes, Yael Bartana, Tamy Ben-Tor, Keren Cytter, and Dor Guez. These artists, whose practices, age, and interests vary broadly, have been curated in order to best illustrate a complex range of experiences.

CEPA’s primary objective is to promote the humanity and diversity of individual perspectives that have been shaped by the experiences of those living amidst the current political and cultural circumstances within various cultures. CEPA will continue to utilize contemporary photo-related and lens-based art to prompt similar conversations over the long term to help Buffalo embrace its diversity in order to foster a more connected City and region.

CEPA Artistic Director David Mitchell said, “We hope to prompt critical engagement and an open dialogue about the ways in which identity is shaped by culture, and in turn, how notions of identity come to reshape culture.”

Support for this project has been provided in part by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, the Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, Hodgson Russ LLP, Jewish Philanthropies and the Artis Grant Program.

ABOUT CEPA GALLERY

Founded in 1974, CEPA is Western New York’s only center for contemporary photo-related art. Located in Buffalo’s historic Theater District, CEPA has evolved from a small presenting venue into a full-service arts center with an international presence. It has extensive experience curating major professional exhibitions, commissioning new projects, and promoting the work of important, often under-recognized artists. CEPA’s merger with Big Orbit Gallery has expanded the context and interpretation of its mission-related focus on contemporary photography, to include Big Orbit’s penchant towards visual art, new media, sound, and installation art. Together, CEPA and Big Orbit will continue their shared commitment to supporting artists and the artistic practice, to engaging audiences with exhibitions of interest, and to bringing groundbreaking art to the region. In addition to visual arts programming, CEPA’s growing, award-winning Education Program engages hundreds of children and adults each year with programs focused on photography, literary arts, and technology.

CEPA is generously supported by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, M&T Bank, Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, Artis Grant Program, Hodgson Russ LLP, Robert J. & Martha B. Fierle Foundation, Cameron and Jane Baird Foundation, Robert and Patricia Colby Foundation, Healy Family Education and Scholarship Fund, John R. Oishei Foundation, CEPA Members, and Board members plus numerous individuals. CEPA programs are made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the WNY Regional Economic Development Council with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, the County of Erie, County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County Legislators, the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Buffalo.

Event: Place Relations: Identity in Contemporary Israeli Avant-Garde Art

Dates: Thursday, June 29, 2017-January 6, 2018

Location: CEPA Gallery, 617 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

Gallery Hours: Mon – Fri 10am – 7p, Sat 12pm – 4pm

Opening night reception on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 pm. The public is invited and admission is free.