Taste of Country Buffalo 2017

1 Comment

While not everyone’s cup of tea, country music is very popular these days – hence the ongoing success of Taste of Country. Taste of Country is an annual music festival dedicated to country music. The event takes place at Coca-Cola Field and packs in country music lovers who travel to Buffalo from all over the region. Later this afternoon, downtown Buffalo will start to look a bit like the wild west, as thousands of country music fans donning cowboy hats and cutoff plaid shirts flock to the stadium.

The 2017 Taste of Country features the following bands:

  • Rascal Flatts
  • Justin Moore
  • Randy Houser
  • Michael Ray

Taste of Country is considered the biggest outdoor concert in Buffalo, drawing upwards of 25,000 country music fans. It also draws a lot of tailgaters, according to radio sponsor WYRK. Beer, sun, tailgating and country music… for country music fans, it doesn’t get any better than that.

Gates-4:30pm

Concert-6:00pm

Tickets on sale at Coca-Cola Field Box Office, Tickets.com or charge by phone 888-223-6000.

Reserved Seats/Grandstand tickets are only $29.

Party Zone-Field/Standing tickets are $59 (sold out)

  • jmilles

    Hip-hop, jazz, bluegrass, metal, and pop aren’t “everybody’s cup of tea” either. Why does a country festival require a disclaimer?