If you’re heading to the beach this summer, you might want to stop by Sunshine + Bluebirds, a new retail shop that has opened at the corner of Elmwood and Auburn. Elmwood is the fourth location for the store, which prides itself on selling fair trade merchandise. A walk through Sunshine + Bluebird is certain to brighten anyone’s day – especially people who love the water, be it Lake Erie or Cape Cod.

To start, 90% of the jewelry made for this retail shop is custom to the store – that’s pretty neat. It also means that there are a lot of items here that you won’t find anywhere else. A look at the Sunshine + Bluebirds website is also a treat – there are a ton of fun gift ideas that relate to Buffalo, from super soft sweatshirts to boldly emblazoned ombre spirit jerseys.

Inside the shop, you might come across racks of sandals, pillows, bags, water bottles, mugs, incense candles, comfy clothing, yogi tops, sunglasses, patio plates and cups, bracelets, baubles, beach towels, gifts for children, watermelon ice trays, bandeaus, sweater wraps, spirit leggings, and tons of cheerful gifts, perfect for putting a smile on someone’s face.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen some awesome new signs of retail life coming back to Elmwood. Hopefully, this trend continues, because there are so many great places to eat and drink, and now we’re seeing an uptick in the shopping department. Hopefully, as Elmwood hits its strides during this recent upswing, people will think twice about simply shopping online, and will head out to find some truly unique items on foot.

Sunshine + Bluebirds is filled with a colorful array of goods – there’s something for all ages. The place is great for birthdays, pool parties and myriad celebrations… or even a Buffalo Bills’ game!

Maybe you’re into the beach… and maybe you’re into Buffalo. You might be into both, and then you’ve certainly come to the right place.

In the end, perhaps you’re just looking to fulfill your need for some inspirational browsing. If that’s the case, there’s a lot of browse, both online and in the shop.

In fact, there are two floors of merchandise to browse, so be sure to properly allot some time to see everything, because there’s a lot to look at.

Come spend a day shopping on Elmwood, and be sure to stop into Sunshine & Bluebirds. The boutique is a welcome addition to the street. It’s a refreshing breath of ocean air – light and breezy, making shopping carefree and easy.

Sunshine + Bluebirds | 798 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 883-0800| Facebook