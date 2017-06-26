What young girl doesn’t dream of being a ballet dancer? At some point, there comes a time when they are young, when they learn about the magical world of ballet, filled with valiant nutcrackers, dancing chimney sweeps, and fairy princesses. Children read the fairy tale books, they go to the ballets, and they imagine being the star of the show. If you’ve got a young girl between the ages of three and seven, Configuration Dance Theatre and School of Ballet has got the perfect summer camp for her.
A creative movement program that encourages children to explore their imaginations by incorporating children’s literature, stretching exercises, rhymes and song, musical and spatial awareness in a fun and safe environment. The camp is designed to introduce children to the art of dance, develop self confidence and improve motor skills.
The camp is the perfect way to spend a few days this summer, without being far from home. In fact, on of the Storybook Dance Camp locations is right on Lexington Avenue. The camp sessions are held throughout the summer, and are hosted by professional dance educators. These introductory classes are meant to be fun and informative, while ensuring that the children are taught “tales of expression in creative movement.” Each session also includes a snack and a craft.
To learn more about all of the 2017 summer camps, including summer ballet intensive, storybook dance, and musical theater camp for children and teens, click here. Following is the schedule for classes being held in the Elmwood Village (also click the link above for camps held at Village of Williamsville Studio).
Elmwood Village
Configuration Dance Theatre and School of Ballet
(230 Lexington Ave, corner Ashland Ave)
Storybook Dance ages 3–6 Elmwood
June 26-June 30
July 10-14
July 17-21
July 24-28
Camps run 9:30am–11:30am Monday – Friday
Price: $129 per week
Intro to Musical Theater
August 7–11
5:30–7:30pm
Price: $139
230 Lexington Ave, Buffalo NY | 716-883-4510