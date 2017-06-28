Spanning Time: A Time Lapse Film of Buffalo by Jerry Anthony

Check out this amazing time lapse video by Jerry Anthony.
Jerry said that he’s shot one or two time-lapse videos per week for approximately three years in order to have enough material to create the above video. “The best shots I would post on Instagram to gauge if they were any good. I hoped I would someday acquire enough footage to put one of these together. It takes an insane amount of time and luck to get just one good shot.”
Spanning Time: A Buffalo Time Lapse Film 4k from Jerry Anthony on Vimeo.
Right now, he says that photography and film is just a hobby, “beautiful time lapse videos featuring cities like San Francisco, NYC, and Chicago became really popular a few years ago, however, a short search revealed there were none of the City of Buffalo. So, obviously, I felt that needed to change.”
Featured Song: Flying by Josh Etheridge, License via SongFreedom.com