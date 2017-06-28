Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Spanning Time: A Time Lapse Film of Buffalo by Jerry Anthony

2 Comments

Check out this amazing time lapse video by Jerry Anthony.

Jerry said that he’s shot one or two time-lapse videos per week for approximately three years in order to have enough material to create the above video. “The best shots I would post on Instagram to gauge if they were any good. I hoped I would someday acquire enough footage to put one of these together. It takes an insane amount of time and luck to get just one good shot.

Spanning Time: A Buffalo Time Lapse Film 4k from Jerry Anthony on Vimeo.

Right now, he says that photography and film is just a hobby, “beautiful time lapse videos featuring cities like San Francisco, NYC, and Chicago became really popular a few years ago, however, a short search revealed there were none of the City of Buffalo. So, obviously, I felt that needed to change.”

Check out more of Jerry Anthony’s work on his Instagram.

Featured Song: Flying by Josh Etheridge, License via SongFreedom.com

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • BuffaLife

    Awesome! Beautiful representation of Buffalo!

  • Mr. B

    I can just imagine Vincent Gallo as Billy in Buffalo ’66 reading the title . . .

    “Spaaaaaning Time.”

    .