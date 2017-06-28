Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Some People Don’t Know that Buffalo was the First to do These 11 Things”

There are very few people who might be aware of every single “thing” featured in www.onlyinyourstate.com‘s list of Buffalo firsts. Yes, most of the ‘firsts’ are common knowledge, but were you aware that the daycare center was invented in Buffalo? How about the invention of instant coffee? In Buffalo?

While the site did forget to mention Buffalo as the city that invented”the electric chair”, it did include one of our most recent firststhe first brewery to be housed inside a grain silo.

Buffalo was also home to other inventions, including the first American jet plane, and the first known lake ship. Buffalo was home to the first African-American novelist – William Wells Brown. Buffalo was where Wells Fargo launched, later to become American Express. This city was known for the first successful skin graft, and was home to the first actual weatherman. 

Onlyinyourstate.com lists 11 Buffalo firsts, but for a litany of other interesting Buffalo stats, firsts and facts, click here.

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, "Buffalo Rising" is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

  • mightyNiagara

    hate articles that lead to another article.
    makes about as much sense as an article of a story, which is a video!

  • mightyNiagara

    “Buffalo was also home to other inventions, including the first American jet plane”

    but not the first jet plane? huh?

    wait, so not the first grain elevator?

    • S.L.Hawks

      The steam-powered grain elevator was Joseph Dart’s innovation, as I recall. This will, no doubt, be corrected by a half-dozen experts.

  • greenca

    The invention of instant coffee is nothing to brag about.

    • Johnny Pizza

      “Instant or soluble coffee was invented and patented in 1881, by Alphonse Allais, France, under patent number 141520.[3] In 1890, David Strang of Invercargill, New Zealand, under patent number 3518[4] sold under the trading name Strang’s Coffee[5] citing the patented “Dry Hot-Air” process. The invention was previously attributed to Satori Kato, a Japanese scientist working in Chicago in 1901. Kato introduced the powdered substance in Buffalo, New York, at the Pan-American Exposition.

      And it wasn’t even really us lol.

  • S.L.Hawks

    You forgot “First to invite The President for a day at the fair & then allowing him to be murdered”. Oh, Buffalo is also the only place in America where you can see the actual murder instrument (Czolgosz’s pathetic little pistol) to have assassinated a President. The murder weapons of Lincoln, Garfield, and Kennedy are locked-way as Evidence, but McKinley’s killing instrument is right out on display at the Hysterical Society’s Forest Ave car-barn location. (It is or WAS, anyway – haven’t been there since 2001)

    • Diaper Daddy

      Fun!

  • Mr. B

    Way to not link to the actual article . . .

    Here it is, in case anyone wants it:

    http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/new-york/buffalo/first-do-buffalo/

    .

  • Andy Wulf

    I always thought clickbait listicles were the lowest common denominator of Internet journalism. I stand corrected: puff pieces about clickbait listicles published elsewhere are lower.

  • Johnny Pizza

    First to pass law limiting height of buildings in “thriving” commercial/residential corridor to 3 stories.