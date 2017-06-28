“Some People Don’t Know that Buffalo was the First to do These 11 Things”

There are very few people who might be aware of every single “thing” featured in www.onlyinyourstate.com‘s list of Buffalo firsts. Yes, most of the ‘firsts’ are common knowledge, but were you aware that the daycare center was invented in Buffalo? How about the invention of instant coffee? In Buffalo?
While the site did forget to mention Buffalo as the city that invented”the electric chair”, it did include one of our most recent firsts – the first brewery to be housed inside a grain silo.
Buffalo was also home to other inventions, including the first American jet plane, and the first known lake ship. Buffalo was home to the first African-American novelist – William Wells Brown. Buffalo was where Wells Fargo launched, later to become American Express. This city was known for the first successful skin graft, and was home to the first actual weatherman.
Onlyinyourstate.com lists 11 Buffalo firsts, but for a litany of other interesting Buffalo stats, firsts and facts, click here.