Solid716 | Jonathan Casey Keeps Busy in Buffalo

Artisan Jonathan Casey is always up to something. Whether it’s at his workplace, where a crew of graffiti artists have completed a new mural on the outside of the Solid716 studio (currently featured on the cover of The Public), or at Canalside, where he recently fabricated a set of concrete dinosaur fossils, Casey has certainly become a master of his own domain.

Casey also completed installing sets of concrete hexagons at the University at Buffalo. The seating arrangement will be accompanied by taller hexagon planters. Casey is also in the midst of discussing similar installations for businesses on Amherst Street, where there is a dearth of seating.

It was Casey who also fabricated concrete dog biscuit benches for The Barkyard at Lasalle Park. As we can see, these creations are perfect for both man and beast.

The creative wheels continue to spin for this designer/fabricator. Casey recently submitted his idea for Wave Benches on Niagara Street. He is hoping that the Buffalo Arts Commission picks up the design to enhance the Niagara Street Gateway. The benches would be a constant reminder that Niagara Street is located along the Niagara River.

We recently saw one of Casey’s more whimsical creations come to life, in the form of a giant woolly mammoth on the city’s West Side (see here).

Not to mention all of the concrete tables, planters and bar tops that Casey has worked on at numerous restaurants around town – it seems as if each week he is wrapping up some sort of installation at a Buffalo eatery or watering hole. Take, for example, the following commissioned work by Deep South Taco (Ellicott Street).

And then there’s the freshly poured concrete counter tops at Ashker’s Juice Bar’s new bistro and gallery, which is currently being built out at the corner of Main Street and East Ferry.

Whether he’s orchestrating, chiseling, or cheerleading, Casey has manages to instill his love of life and design into the fabric of the city.

