Save the Bees and Wild Pollinators, a community conversation with local experts is being held tonight

Join us tonight, Monday, June 19, 2017 at The Terrace at Delaware Park for a panel discussion and Q&A on what WNY residents can do right now to help bees and wild pollinators.

This event builds on the topics outlined in our April article, “What is being done to save the bees and how can you help?” and hopefully turns the conversation into actionable steps. In the article, we covered the City of Buffalo’s Green Code which had recently gone into effect, as well as legislation proposed by Legislator Patrick Burke that would limit the use of certain pesticides. Tonight, we will take a deeper-dive into how government and local residents can work together to help stop the decline of wild pollinators.

Experts have answered the question on what is happening to the bees and the importance of all wild pollinators in our ecosystem. It’s now on us, Buffalo, to take immediate steps to stop further decline in population. Save the bees and wild pollinators by supporting our representatives in passing new legislation limiting the use of certain pesticides; through new urban planning and design efforts; and by planting native species, fruit trees, including setting up habitats and “rest stops” for pollinators in gardens and green spaces.

We have pulled together what we feel is an impressive panel of local experts to help guide us in this discussion.

So, join us tonight for our discussion. Let’s work together to build a community-wide plan to help support these amazing creatures.

Event details

Date: Monday, June 19, 2017

Time: Event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY

Topics:

-Proposed Legislation prohibiting consumer use of neonicotinoids

-Overview of The City of Buffalo’s Green Code

-Native Plants and Food for pollinators

-Backyard Beekeeping

Speakers

Hon. Patrick Burke, Erie County Legislator; is a member of the Community Enrichment Committee, the Economic Development Committee, and the Energy & Environment Committee . Elected in 2013, Legislator Burke was a community activist. After graduating from Buffalo State College with a Bachelors degree in Political Science, he served a year of National Service with AmeriCorps, and worked for The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Since being elected, he has driven significant policy initiatives such as The Erie County Municipal Broadband Network, The Erie County Planning Board, and a Ban on Micro-Bead Plastic Pollution.

Chris Hawley, Urban Planner, The City of Buffalo; a WNY native, Chris left Buffalo to study urban design and metropolitan studies at NYU. In 2008, he founded The Hydraulics Press, a blog devoted to Buffalo’s first manufacturing district and one of America’s premier industrial heritage sites and later authored a book on the neighborhood titled “Industrious: The Story of the Hydraulics.” Chris has often been described as a passionate historian, urbanist, and preservationist. Check out this Buffalo Rising Article, “24 Hours in Buffalo with Chris Hawley.”

David R. Clark, CNLP, Horticulture Instructor, The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens; Holding a degree in Floriculture from S.U.N.Y@Cobleskill, David has over 30 years’ experience and was recently named as one of the country’s top 20 horticulture educators. He is a certified trainer for the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington D.C. and The Lady Bird Johnson Wildlife Center in Austin Texas, for the Sustainable Landscape Program: ” Landscape for Life”. David also developed and teaches a 6-level Horticulture Certification Program at The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. Well known in the industry, David has been interviewed by numerous media publications and gardening podcasts, and is featured in television segments, YouTube videos, the National Garden Festival, and Buffalo Garden Walk websites. He is a visiting horticulture instructor at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh, PA, and is often invited to speak at conferences and events across the U.S. and Canada.

Erin Masterson Holko, Masterson’s Garden Center, Inc.; Erin is an East Aurora native and a graduate of Mt. Mercy Academy and the University of Rochester. After living in San Diego, California for 15 years, where she owned and operated Bee Happy Beekeeping Supply, Erin returned with her family to the Buffalo area. She has rejoined the family business at Masterson’s in East Aurora where she get to pursue her passion for both plants and bees. She regularly offers classes on a variety of beekeeping topics, that can be found on Masterson’s website.

