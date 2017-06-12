Rust Belt Tales – Buffalo, NY

Buffalo recently played host to a newbie blogger by the name of Eric Dykstra who visited this city for the first time, a little over a week ago. Apparently, the city struck him in such a way that he decided that he would write extensively about what he discovered. He had this to say about a visit to Forest Lawn Cemetery:

“I often visit cemeteries in new cities to catch a glimpse of who the prominent people were in the city, as well as how they are treated in the afterlife.”

What is unique about Rust Belt Tales (Eric’s blog entry) is that Eric visited so many Buffalo landmarks that it’s a bit staggering. Not only did he cover various iconic (and not so iconic) buildings, he also managed to get a ton of photos, many of which are fairly obscure. He also got a chance to eat along the way. Per his Charlie the Butcher beef on weck order, Eric stated, “This is one of the best sandwiches I have ever eaten.”

Eric didn’t just visit the city’s recent success stories, he also spent some time visiting a few of the city’s Rust Belt relics. Eric’s post was delivered via a set of fresh eyes, and although he was not aware of the current status of a couple of the buildings, he had some great insight that should be noted. He also took the time to research the subject matter in a succinct manner.

From Buffalo’s historic churches to the city’s monolithic silos, Eric certainly made a valiant trek to cover as much as he could during his initial visit. Check it out.