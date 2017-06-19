Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Rocco News: Closes on Sycamore Purchase; Planning Chandler Projects

1 Comment

Rocco Termini is making good on a pledge to purchase and save two of Buffalo’s oldest structures. The prolific developer has purchased 68-72 Sycamore Street for $120,000. His Sycamore Street Development LLC purchased the properties from Nancy Singh’s 68-72 Sycamore LLC. She paid $160,000 for the buildings in 2015 and had sought to demolish 68 Sycamore Street earlier this year before Termini agreed to buy them.

Termini has an extensive downtown restoration portfolio that includes the Lafayette Hotel, Ellicott Commons, Ellicott Lofts, IS Lofts, Oak School Lofts, AM&As Warehouse Lofts, and three downtown restaurant projects. In recent years, Termini has been busy in North Buffalo/Black Rock with several mixed-use redevelopment projects completed including ARCO Lofts, Houk Lofts, and Foundry Lofts.

Staying in North Buffalo, Termini’s latest focus is on Chandler Street. 155 Chandler, the former Linde Manufacturing Complex, will be rechristened The Chandler and will be anchored by a brewery, wine tasting room, bowling alleys, and commercial space. He has also purchased the building at 166 Chandler Street and is said to have two vacant lots under contract along the street for future development.

  • BlackRockLifer

    Glad to see this, it didn’t look good for these buildings until Termini stepped up. These two are among the oldest in the downtown area but there are many older buildings and homes in the city. Here in Black Rock there are many structures from the 1830’s, 1840’s and 1850’s including two brick homes very similar to 68 Sycamore.
    Also good to see Termini continue to invest in Black Rock.