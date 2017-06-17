Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Ridesharing – Mayor Brown announces a Lyft Job Fair at BETC

Mayor Byron W. Brown has announced that The City is organizing a job fair for Lyft drivers. Ridesharing is on the way, and when the transportation initiative launches, the company needs drivers out on the road. 

“As Buffalo’s economic prosperity continues to grow in our city, we must make sure we continue to lead by example in coming up with new ways to create opportunity and better serve our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Brown. “Lyft and other ride-sharing services are an important component of a diverse and robust transportation system that increases options for all people, while also offering an innovative platform to those who wish to make extra money by using their cars to give rides to others within the city safely and conveniently.”

You can also go online to apply to be a Lyft driver, and also get a $10 credit towards your initial ride(s).

The Lyft job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at The Buffalo Employment & Training Center (BETC), located at 77 Goodell Street in Buffalo. Ridesharing is coming to Buffalo on June 29. That’s right around the corner. The time is now to get the wheels in motion…

The Lyft job fair will be held on Tuesday, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Driver candidates need to bring a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Captain Picard

    I just signed up and was approved for everything except the background check within minutes. Should be ready to go within 48 hours.

    I’m very pleased that Buffalo has joined the 21st century, in spite of the specially-interested SOBs that run this godforsaken state.