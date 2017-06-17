Ridesharing – Mayor Brown announces a Lyft Job Fair at BETC

Mayor Byron W. Brown has announced that The City is organizing a job fair for Lyft drivers. Ridesharing is on the way, and when the transportation initiative launches, the company needs drivers out on the road.
“As Buffalo’s economic prosperity continues to grow in our city, we must make sure we continue to lead by example in coming up with new ways to create opportunity and better serve our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Brown. “Lyft and other ride-sharing services are an important component of a diverse and robust transportation system that increases options for all people, while also offering an innovative platform to those who wish to make extra money by using their cars to give rides to others within the city safely and conveniently.”
You can also go online to apply to be a Lyft driver, and also get a $10 credit towards your initial ride(s).
- Become a Lyft driver and make Up to $35/hr Driving Your Car
- $10 in Lyft credit towards your first rides in Buffalo
The Lyft job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at The Buffalo Employment & Training Center (BETC), located at 77 Goodell Street in Buffalo. Ridesharing is coming to Buffalo on June 29. That’s right around the corner. The time is now to get the wheels in motion…
The Lyft job fair will be held on Tuesday, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Driver candidates need to bring a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.