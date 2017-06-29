Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Rachel’s Mediterranean Relocating to Prime South Elmwood Corner

4 Comments

Rachel’s Mediterranean, a local group of fast-casual Greek and Lebanese eateries, has signed a lease with Uniland Development Company to open a “signature store” at the corner of Chippewa and South Elmwood  next to The Delaware North Building, one block west of its current location.

The new Rachel’s will be located at 235 South Elmwood, Suite 100, across the street from Ted’s Hot Dogs on Chippewa and Hutchinson Technical High School on Elmwood. It will have entrances on both sides of the corner. The new 2,025 sq.ft. space is more than twice the size of Rachel’s 235 Delaware Avenue shop which is next to Starbucks and across the street from The Delaware North Building. The new location is currently under construction and the owners expect to open November.

“We have been blessed with a loyal and growing customer base, especially in downtown Buffalo, and we want more room to provide the best customer experience possible such as better accommodating more take-out customers and providing an enjoyable dining-in space,” said Joseph Khoury, president of Rachel’s. “We want this to be our signature store.”

Rachels’ has opened five locations in the last six years, most recently on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and near the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. Rachel’s offers free delivery, provides catering, and is soon launching an app for online ordering.

“As nearby property owners and patrons of Rachel’s, we’ve seen first-hand how popular it has become in the Central Business District,” said Michael Montante, Uniland vice president. “We’re pleased they have selected a Uniland site in which to remain and grow in the Central Business District.”

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Matthew Moje

    Does that mean the Delaware north building is pretty much full then?

  • mightyNiagara

    about time someone moves into one of those spaces.

  • RichardSmehlik

    With Rachel’s leaving their current home, it’s time to develop the NE corner of Delaware & Chippewa. Break the lease with Starbucks and build something to scale that will give DT Buffalo’s first complete interersection

  • Bludog

    now its time for Starbucks to take the rest of the space over and put on a better outdoor patio as well