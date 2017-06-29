Rachel’s Mediterranean Relocating to Prime South Elmwood Corner

Rachel’s Mediterranean, a local group of fast-casual Greek and Lebanese eateries, has signed a lease with Uniland Development Company to open a “signature store” at the corner of Chippewa and South Elmwood next to The Delaware North Building, one block west of its current location.
The new Rachel’s will be located at 235 South Elmwood, Suite 100, across the street from Ted’s Hot Dogs on Chippewa and Hutchinson Technical High School on Elmwood. It will have entrances on both sides of the corner. The new 2,025 sq.ft. space is more than twice the size of Rachel’s 235 Delaware Avenue shop which is next to Starbucks and across the street from The Delaware North Building. The new location is currently under construction and the owners expect to open November.
“We have been blessed with a loyal and growing customer base, especially in downtown Buffalo, and we want more room to provide the best customer experience possible such as better accommodating more take-out customers and providing an enjoyable dining-in space,” said Joseph Khoury, president of Rachel’s. “We want this to be our signature store.”
Rachels’ has opened five locations in the last six years, most recently on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and near the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. Rachel’s offers free delivery, provides catering, and is soon launching an app for online ordering.
“As nearby property owners and patrons of Rachel’s, we’ve seen first-hand how popular it has become in the Central Business District,” said Michael Montante, Uniland vice president. “We’re pleased they have selected a Uniland site in which to remain and grow in the Central Business District.”