Prophet Isaiah’s Second Coming House

1 Comment

If you think that Buffalo has some unique homes, then you must take a short trip to Niagara Falls to check out Prophet Isaiah’s Second Coming House. The house was recently featured on OnlyInYourState.com. Located at 1308 Ontario Avenue, the Second Coming House is a colorful array of imaginative spiritual decor unlike anything else you have ever witnessed. The house has become a sort of tourist attraction unto itself. And while it’s kind of tough to compete with the allure on The Falls, this house has some serious drawing power. 

Initially, Isaiah believed that God told him the second coming was happening in 2014, when Niagara Falls would be transformed to the Lake of Fire, where non-believers would be thrown.

Prophet Isaiah was also featured in Roadside America (see article). The video from that article is found below, in which Isaiah explains the riddles of the house, as well as the plans that Jesus has for us all. 

Lead image (in the article) is by Paul S – Trip Advisor

