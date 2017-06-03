Pontoon Boat Rentals @ Safe Harbor Marina

New boating amenities are being unveiled at Safe Harbor Marina. A large dock has been constructed next to Charlie’s Boat Yard at Buffalo Harbor State Park.

Aside from a number of docking hookups, such as electric and water, there are also a small fleet of boat rentals available. People can sign up to take the boats out for excursions, as long as they stay within the breakwall.

Located at the southeast corner of the Charlie’s Boat Yard building is a Safe Harbor Marina Ship’s Store, where interested parties can register to take out a boat.

Safe Harbor Boat Rentals | 716-828-0027

The pontoon boats can accommodate up to 16 people at a time, making for a heck of a fun day out on the water. Plus, each boat comes with a grill and a bathroom!

Boaters can rent for up to eight hours. Full day and half day rentals are available. Rates range from $300 to $475 depending on the hours and the day (gas used is extra, and taxes apply). $50 non refundable “Loss Damage Waivers” are available. To reserve a boat, $100 is the booking fee (plus tax), which is the applied to the bill. Basically, if you get 10 people to lease the boat for eight hours, you’re talking about $40 a person (a few bucks more on the weekend), which is not that bad. You can’t beat the grill and the bathroom features.

At the end of the dock, there’s a large floating platform that boasts a number of filling stations, meaning that there are no longer lines for boaters to fuel up.

Mon-Fri | 4 hours ($300.00) | 8 hours ($400.00)

Sat-Sun | 8 hours rental only ($475.00)

Back on land, there are plenty of other things to do, before or after the boat ride. There’s ice cream, bike paths, Adirondack chairs, food and drinks (at Charlie’s Boat Yard), and even an awesome playground for the kids.

Tifft Nature Preserve is nearby as well. Come out to the Outer Harbor, and make a day of it. There’s so much to see and do these days. And if you don’t feel like being out on the water, Buffalo Fat Bikes has got you covered over at Wilkeson Pointe, a stone’s throw down Fuhrmann Boulevard.