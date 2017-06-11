Hot sun, a soft lake breeze, and the well appointed venue at RiverWorks greeted the 2017 Komen WNY Race for the Cure on Saturday, June 10, 2017. An estimated 3,000 attendees turned out for the event. Participants partook in a 5K run or a 1 Mile Fun Walk. The Komen WNY website says 75% of the net proceeds raised through Race for the Cure stays in our community to help fund programs like screening, diagnosis and treatment services.
Photo Gallery: 2017 Komen WNY Race for the Cure
