Photo Gallery: 2017 Komen WNY Race for the Cure

1 Comment

Hot sun, a soft lake breeze, and the well appointed venue at RiverWorks greeted the 2017 Komen WNY Race for the Cure on Saturday, June 10, 2017. An estimated 3,000 attendees turned out for the event. Participants partook in a 5K run or a 1 Mile Fun Walk. The Komen WNY website says 75% of the net proceeds raised through Race for the Cure stays in our community to help fund programs like screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen-2017-DSC_1255Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen-2017-DSC_1072Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 2017Komen 20Komen 201717Komen 2017Komen-2017-DSC_1084Komen 2017Komen 2017

  • harlan

    72% of funds raised go to administration 28% is given to large pharma to fund their research so that they can develop high cost drugs to sell back to you