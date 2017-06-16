Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Party on the Portico series kicks off this evening!

One of the most anticipated music series of the summer kicks off this evening at the Buffalo History Museum. The bands play on the museum’s portico, overlooking Mirror Lake – one of the most sensational views in all of Buffalo. There are four portico dates this summer, each featuring a different band. Here’s the line-up:

  • June 16: Vinnie DeRosa and Vitamin D
  • July 21: The Tim Britt Band
  • August 18: Robert “Freightrain” Parker
  • September 15: Stoneflower led by Geno McNamus

These seasonal M&T Friday shows include live music, history related activities, and “happy hour” camaraderie, in a setting that is unbeatable. 

Party on the Portico

Tix: $5 member/$10 general (Tickets go on sale May 15)

The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court | Buffalo, New York

The series runs rain or shine and is exclusively for guests ages 21 and over. Find extra parking in McKinley High School lot. Just across the street on Elmwood Avenue.

See Facebook for details

  • Max Chester

    Too bad the “music” is always gutter-level garbage provided by electric-guitar garage bands. Surely we must have a few High School bands which would welcome the chance to play some uplifting, real music in public – and for free, as the Museum would welcome. Failing the high school bands, how about the multi-award-winning American Legion Band of the Tonawandas? A program of American composers such as Gottschalk, Sousa, Herbert, Pryor, etc etc would be appropriate at History functions. Sadly, fundraising has overtaken education.