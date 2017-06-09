Pan American Grill & Brewery transitions to Lafayette Brewing Co.

Pan American Grill & Brewery is undergoing a “refresher”. The establishment is relaunching with a new name and a new menu.
On Friday, June 16, at 5pm, the community is invited to attend a party to celebrate the arrival of Lafayette Brewing Co (LBC). According to Connor White, Food and Beverage Director for LBC, “We have found that not many local people realize that we brew our own beer – many just assume we have the same line of beers as Pearl Street. The name will help to get the message out there that the beer is brewed right here in the building. Our new menu will fall more in line with being a brew pub. Plus, our new game room adds another reason for folks to come down grab a pint and stay a while.”
The name change and concept refresher aligns with the 5 year anniversary of the establishment. To celebrate, The Lafayette Brewing Company invites everyone to come check out the changes…
Re-launch party | Lafayette Brewing Company
Friday, June 16 | 4-8pm
Open to the public with happy hour pricing in effect ($3.50 pints of house brewed beer)
Reopening the hotel and restaurant
Free samples of new menu items
Drink specials
Tapping a cask of the brewery’s “famous Cheaters IPA”