Pan American Grill & Brewery transitions to Lafayette Brewing Co.

4 Comments

Pan American Grill & Brewery is undergoing a “refresher”. The establishment is relaunching with a new name and a new menu.

On Friday, June 16, at 5pm, the community is invited to attend a party to celebrate the arrival of Lafayette Brewing Co (LBC). According to Connor White, Food and Beverage Director for LBC, “We have found that not many local people realize that we brew our own beer – many just assume we have the same line of beers as Pearl Street. The name will help to get the message out there that the beer is brewed right here in the building. Our new menu will fall more in line with being a brew pub. Plus, our new game room adds another reason for folks to come down grab a pint and stay a while.”

The name change and concept refresher aligns with the 5 year anniversary of the establishment. To celebrate, The Lafayette Brewing Company invites everyone to come check out the changes…

Re-launch party | Lafayette Brewing Company

Friday, June 16 | 4-8pm

Open to the public with happy hour pricing in effect ($3.50 pints of house brewed beer)

Reopening the hotel and restaurant

Free samples of new menu items

Drink specials

Tapping a cask of the brewery’s “famous Cheaters IPA”

  • Kevin Ryan

    wait for it….

  • mightyNiagara

    aw i can’t have a teddy Roosevelt (best and taste similar to trainwreck) and discuss how awesome he was anymore. lame.

    GRrrrrreat article. thanks for the details.

    “our new game room” are they arcade games? bored games? card games? geez. thanks for scrapping together a useless annoucement.
    must be REALLY hurting for business.

    “our beers are different from pearl street” then why to half of them taste exactly like pearl street brews?
    hey but all the food is exactly the same!

    • RayFinkle

      wow pull your panties out of your crack…Brian is a great brewer , the white IPA is spot on and the coffee stout is nothing like any of the other pearl street brews

  • RayFinkle

    great job conner cant wait… good people good beers