Out to Bid: Residences at The Marin

Work to convert the upper floors of the Marine Trust Building at Main and Seneca streets to residential is moving forward. R&P Oak Hill is seeking bids for the project that will see 64 apartments created on the seventh through sixteenth floors of the 257,400 sq.ft. building. Zaxis Architectural is designing the project for developer Priam Enterprises. Preservation Studios is working on the historic preservation tax credit applications.

The circa-1915 building has been renamed The Marin and will also include a breathtaking banquet and conference facility christened “The Admiral Room” on the grand first floor banking hall and second level, a restaurant will likely occupy the unique space along Seneca Street, and office tenants will be consolidated into the remaining middle floors. After a delay in obtaining historic preservation tax credits, The Admiral Room is expected to open this fall.

Priam looks like they are priming to convert the apartments to condominiums after the required five year tax credit waiting period. The unit that fronts Main Street is three bedrooms and 2,370 sq.ft. (below).

The other six apartments on the 7th through 10th floors range in size from a one-bedroom with 847 sq.ft.to a two-bedroom with 1,606 sq.ft. (above).

Floors 11 through 16 have six units each: the large three-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and two one-bedroom apartments (above).

The Marin is the second of three building redevelopment projects by Priam Enterprises planned for lower Main Street. Priam also purchased the adjacent Roblin Building and the Stanton Building in late-2014.

The Stanton is now called The Glenny, a mix of 36 apartments and two-story loft units and ground floor commercial space. The seven-story Roblin Building will remain mostly office space but a 49 space parking garage is being created in the basement and ground level of the Washington Street side of the building. An elevator will move cars to the basement level. Priam also purchased the parking ramp at 93 Pearl Street for its tenants’ needs.

Get Connected: Priam Enterprises, 716.622.0571