Our Lady Peace, Collective Soul and Tonic Rock The Knox

Wow, what an epic throwback evening! 90’s hit-makers Our Lady Peace and Collective Soul kicked major ass at Albright-Knox’s “Rockin’ at the Knox” event last night. This concert brought back so many great memories of growing up in the Alternative world of the mid-90’s.

Our Lady Peace and Collective Soul threw down some of their huge songs like “Clumsy,” “Superman’s Dead,” “4 AM,” “Starseed,” “Somewhere Out There,” “Shine,” and “The World I Know.” The only songs I felt they missed were “Naveed” and “Gel.”

The band, Tonic was good, also, and played their big hit, “If You Could Only See.” I attended the show with a couple of my buddies who I went to High-School with in Connecticut. The first time I saw Our Lady Peace was in 1996 at the Riverside Amusement Park in Springfield, Massachusetts where they played the Radio 104-Fest. We felt like we were 15 again. It was a blast. The crowd was great, the event sold out in advance, and there were many like-minded Alt-Rockers who sang along to every song.

Our Lady Peace, Collective Soul and Tonic brought us all back to the epic Alt-Rock 90’s at the Albright-Knox last night.

Tonight’s show brought me back to that epic moment of adolescent angst and joy which allowed me a much needed release and escape from the current uncertainty in which we live. The cares and worries of our world seemed to evaporate, and it felt as if we, as a city and a people, were one.

OLP and Collective Soul still got “it.” They dropped a couple of new tracks on us that had good grooves. It is pretty awesome (yet unsurprising) that these guys are still killin’ it. What with the Rolling Stones, U2 and Guns and Roses still touring, seeing OLP and Collective Soul Rock the Knox is par for the current state of Rock’s course.

It was a great show at a great venue. Thanks to the Albright-Knox for putting on such a great event! If I can offer one piece of constructive criticism, it would be to have more than one beer truck. We stood in line for over 45 minutes to purchase a beer. However, this did not take away from the overall experience. It was a great event, some may even say, “A Jewel in the Crown” of this Buffalove Summer of 2017.