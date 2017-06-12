Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Niagara Street Investment Trend Continues

A vacant Riverside parcel with Niagara River views is slated to get a modern residence. Michael Anderson of Abstract Architecture has designed a two-story house for the lot at 2317 Niagara Street owned by Jake Mikula.

A house on the narrow lot was demolished by the City last year and Mikula bought the parcel at the In-Rem auction. The purchase, for $2,600, closed in January. The lot is just 29.5 feet wide but 172 feet long.

The project needs a variance due to the garage not being at least 20 feet from the front façade of the building. According to the application, the narrow lot width and slope of the lot make it “cumbersome if not impossible to provide a drive way to the side of the residence.”

The design of the house is consistent with the scale and proximity to the street as neighboring properties while bring a bit of “WOW” to the row of homes on a bluff overlooking the I-190 and the river beyond it. The elevated living space will allow views of the river.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on June 21.

Anderson is carving a niche for designing modern infill homes. He also drew up plans for a two-story residence at 121 School Street.

Previous house on site (blue tarps)

  • armyof100clowns

    Nice, modern design – I’d like to see a rendering with the finish materials. My personal opinion is that those details (and scale) can really make or break a structure, particularly one with a bold design (when compared with the neighborhood).

    I’m glad to see people are building unique homes like this in the city instead of another vinyl Victorian or other period knockoff.

  • Alex

    The architect is a cool guy. Glad to see the modern infill design.

  • ES M

    A shipping container on top of some block. Yep, totally a “WOW.” Wow, this is hideous.

    • mightyNiagara

      yea. it’s something different. not the same ol traditional home you see everywhere else. you’re so bland.

  • It’d be nice to see a whole block of these types of houses. Kind of a postmodern neighborhood. Buffalo definitely has its share of neighborhoods that have more than 3/4th abandoned or empty lots that could use a revitalization.

    But damn… that is a very narrow lot there.

    • mightyNiagara

      no, not an entire block. but if they were mixed into some blocks maybe one for every four traditional homes, that’d be okay.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Funny that this is getting rave reviews while the city’s most prominent example of modern architecture — the former Marine Midland Building — is getting the sh*t kicked out of it by an out of town developer who is planning to extort the city for millions of dollars in public subsidies to redesign the city’s most iconic piece of period architecture.

  • cueball.

    I think that the larger story is that the lot was purchased at in rem for $2,600. The prior home was most probably demolished by City. I think there is some credit to City for demo and maintaining an auction process to dispose of the land.