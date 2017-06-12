Niagara Street Investment Trend Continues

Directors Mary Moebius, Nancy Seel and Beth Farrell announce auditions for the Tony Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This musical is fun for actors and the audience. It is a light hearted look at middle school spelling bee competitions combined with poignant moments revealing relationships between parents and children.

DATES: June 12, 13, 14

TIME: 7:00pm

WHERE: Roycroft Pavilion

ROLES: 4 female, 5 male.

All adult actors 18yrs and older

3 adults to play adults

6 adults to channel their “inner child” and embrace being a middle school student again!

SHOW DATES: October 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27 & 28

Audition Forms available on the link below. Copies will be available at auditions.

Please come prepared to sing song & bring sheet music. Pianist provided.

Wear comfortable shoes for basic dance steps.

Script sides will be provided for cold readings. No need to prepare a monologue.

Save time! Print out the audition form and bring with you already completed!

The middle school student roles will be played by adults.

Please bring a schedule of your conflicts from June through September.

CAST REQUIRED 9 (some actors playing 2 roles)

4 Women & 5 Men

Rona Lisa Peretti – (Adult) The number-one realtor in Putnam County, former Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion. She moderates the spelling bee. She is a sweet woman who deals sternly with Vice Principal Panch. Usually doubles as Olive’s Mom.

Vice Principal Douglas Panch – (Adult) Returns as judge after five years’ absence from the Bee. Likes Ms. Peretti.

Mitch Mahoney – (Adult) An ex-convict, he is performing his community service with the Bee. Usually doubles as Logainne’s father & Olive’s Dad.

Olive Ostrovsky – (Student) A young newcomer to competitive spelling. Her mother is in India and her father is working late but he is trying to come sometime during the Bee.

William Morris Barfée – (Student) A Bee finalist last year, who was eliminated due to an allergic reaction to peanuts. His famous “Magic Foot” method of spelling has boosted him to spelling glory. A touchy personality. Usually doubles as Leaf’s Dad.

Logainne “Schwarzy” SchwartzandGrubenierre: Logainne – (Student) Youngest and most politically aware speller. Has two overbearing gay fathers pushing her to win at any cost. She is somewhat of a neat freak, speaks with a lisp. Usually doubles as Leaf’s Mom.

Marcy Park – (Student) Recent transfer who placed ninth in last year’s nationals. Speaks six languages, is a member of all-American hockey, a championship rugby player, plays Chopin on multiple instruments. She is an over-achiever.

Leaf Coneybear – (Student) A homeschooler and second runner-up in his district. Leaf comes from a large family of former hippies and makes his own clothes. He spells words correctly while in a trance. Usually doubles as Logainne’s father.

Charlito “Chip” Tolentino – (Student) A Boy Scout and champion of the twenty-fourth spelling Bee. He returns to defend his title. Relatively social and athletic. He plays little league. Usually doubles as Jesus Christ.