Niagara Street Investment Trend Continues

A vacant Riverside parcel with Niagara River views is slated to get a modern residence. Michael Anderson of Abstract Architecture has designed a two-story house for the lot at 2317 Niagara Street owned by Jake Mikula.
A house on the narrow lot was demolished by the City last year and Mikula bought the parcel at the In-Rem auction. The purchase, for $2,600, closed in January. The lot is just 29.5 feet wide but 172 feet long.
The project needs a variance due to the garage not being at least 20 feet from the front façade of the building. According to the application, the narrow lot width and slope of the lot make it “cumbersome if not impossible to provide a drive way to the side of the residence.”
The design of the house is consistent with the scale and proximity to the street as neighboring properties while bring a bit of “WOW” to the row of homes on a bluff overlooking the I-190 and the river beyond it. The elevated living space will allow views of the river.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on June 21.
Anderson is carving a niche for designing modern infill homes. He also drew up plans for a two-story residence at 121 School Street.
Previous house on site (blue tarps)