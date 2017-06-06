Mickey Harmon’s Live Mural Illustration @ Angelica Tea Room

Since its initial opening, the Angelica Tea Room has been nothing short of sensational. Between the interior design, the lighting and the old school cocktail menu, the establishment has been a welcome addition to downtown’s growing roster of dining and drinking options. While the interior of the Angelica Tea Room might look complete, there is still a missing art component that has yet to come.

In anticipation of the opening of the Angelica Tea Room, Harry Zemsky and Jon Karel worked with local artists to fill their space with art that reflected their vision of a Victorian tea parlor.

Sarah Campbell of Sit Buffalo supplied the unique and plush seating fabrics, Yames Moffitt, a Pine Apple Company co-owner, hand painted the hand-lettered logo on the facade near the entrance as well as the parking lot side. Mickey Harmon, another Pine Apple Company co-owner, supplied 14 original illustrations for the back interior wall, which are displayed within antique ladders. These illustrations depict Victorian ladies, Prohibition men and still lifes of cordials, champagne glasses and florals.

This Tuesday, Harmon will be doing a live illustration mural of the downtown core where the recent restaurant resurgence has been happening. Mickey spoke with Buffalo Rising about the execution and his vision for the mural contained within the tea room walls. “I think it’s very important to have a sense of place. I convey this in my work: the story of Buffalo, past and present. I think any artist, conceptual or literal, should reflect their environment in their work. We have a responsibility to illuminate our visual worlds through our mediums and that is what I hope to accomplish next week.”

Angelica Tea Room will host the event next week Tuesday, June 14, from 6-9 p.m. It will serve its regular menu of craft cocktails and light fare. Stop by to see this collaborative effort and see a Victorian illustrator in the closest-to-a-Victorian element he can be.

Angelica Tea Room | 517 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14203 | (716) 259-9025 | Facebook