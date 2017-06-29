Medical Campus and Mercy Hospital Projects Move Forward

Concept Construction Corporation has been selected as the Construction Manager for a significant addition to the Medical Campus and General Contractor for Mercy Hospital’s cardiac care operating room expansion project.
At roughly $20 million, 1091 Main is a historic, adaptive reuse project by Ellicott Development located at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Main Street directly south of the former Our Lady Lourdes church. It offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to communicate an aesthetic connection to the adjacent historic church. At six stories in height, 1091 Main will include approximately 167,000 sq.ft. of retail and office space and include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Ample additional parking will be available at the rear of the property.
The new building will internally connect with the former Our Lady Lourdes church by way of a connecting two-story winter garden. The historic Our Lady Lourdes church will undergo an adaptive restoration in conjunction with the development of 1091 Main. The former church will be transformed into a vibrant mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses. Two additional floors will be constructed within the open cathedral nave producing approximately 14,000 sq.ft. over three floors.
In South Buffalo, Concept Construction Corporation has been chosen by Catholic Health as the General Contractor for their Mercy Hospital Cardiac Care Operating Room Expansion project. Located at 565 Abbott Road, the $5.5 million renovation will include upgrades and additions on three floors of the hospital. Work will begin this month on the 28,000 sq.ft. project which is scheduled to be completed in just 12 months. Plans call for two new operating rooms, significant interior upgrades and renovation work, a storage room, and changes to the loading dock area.