Make Room, The Revs Are On Their Way

Author: Pearl Steinzor
The Crosby Building, located at 170 Franklin Street, is getting ready for its newest resident. Expected to be ready in July of 2017, the eighth floor of this historic building is currently underway to welcome The Revs Agency. Short for “The Revolutionaries,” The Revs is a strategic marketing firm that is dedicated in its beliefs of marketing through alternative and unorthodox approaches and solutions.
While the space is currently covered in plaster and wet layers of paint, there’s no doubt of the potential beauty of this soon-to-be office space. With access to and ownership of the entire eighth floor, an elevator door opens up right into the future lobby and reception area.
As explained by managing director, Chris Passarell, “This space will include an open center space to maintain a friendly and teamwork-oriented atmosphere, multiple office areas featuring spacious and beautiful views of Downtown Buffalo, a community kitchen, and a photography studio available for rent.”
Both Passarell and account director, Mitch Mirsky, believe that such a beautiful, large, and open space exemplifies the type of agency they represent. Rather than being in an enclosed “cubicle farm,” the eighth floor of The Crosby Building will support the newest technologies of the time, and inspire the innovative thinking process required for The Revs.
Chris and Mitch are very excited to open business in this space for the city of Buffalo. With projects and collaborations already well underway, The Revs Agency is gearing up to begin its revolution for Buffalo businesses and beyond.
Get connected: The Revs Agency