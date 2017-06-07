Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Loving Life @ The Terrace

3 Comments

What’s there not to love about The Terrace at Delaware Park? The restaurant features a stellar pub with carving station (turkey and beef), indoor and outdoor seating, impeccable food and drink, a refreshing yet historic atmosphere, a 360 degree park setting, and a sensational view onto a picturesque lake, complete with colorful rowboats.

To start, where else in the city of Buffalo can you find a carving station? That alone warrants a visit.

Then, there’s the vast array of menu items including the bánh mì, fried Brussels sprouts, BLT deviled eggs, spicy garlic prawns, spicy curry and roasted tomato mussels, and Lebanese chicken wings. The cocktail menu is just as refined, featuring a strawberry mojito, ginger mint julep, and a St. Germain Spritz. There are also 16 rotating beer taps and plenty of whites and reds (wines) to choose from.

There’s so much to love when it comes to dining and drinking at The Terrace. Virtually overnight, the place has become a beloved staple of the community.

On Monday, June 12 (6:30pm) a community meeting will be held at the historic boathouse to discuss myriad topics, including how to best enhance the success story that is The Terrace. Simply put, The Terrace has become a destination within the majestic Olmsted Park System.

Community members fought hard to help establish this one-of-a-kind amenity, and now we’re all reaping the benefits. The bar and restaurant are a natural fit for this particular setting. After spending some time eating, drinking and relaxing at the bar, and on the patio, it’s hard to imagine life without The Terrace.

The Terrace @ Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 886-0089 | Menu | Drinks

Hours of operation:

Now open for lunch 11am-3pm on Fridays

Tuesday–Friday
Bar opens at 4:00pm
Dinner 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday & Sunday
11:00am – 10:00pm

Closed Mondays

Reservations can be made by calling (716) 886-0089 or online at terracebuffalo.com

For those who are planning on attending the community meeting, please RSVP to patty@bfloparks.org, or call 716-838-1249 x10. Other topics to be discussed at the meeting include Rumsey Woods updates, and a 150th Celebration in 2018.

Also, be sure to look out for upcoming events being hosted at The Terrace, including Paint & Pallets at The Terrace at Delaware Park – Wednesday, June 14, starting at 6pm.

  • Matt Gracie

    It’s going to be fun watching the competition for parking spots once Shakespeare in the Park starts up.

  • eagercolin

    This reads like A) the owners handed Newell a sack with “$$$” written on it, or B) Newell had some sort of manic episode while writing it. ALL HAIL THE TERRACE!! BOW BEFORE YOUR NEW GOD!!

  • eagercolin

    “To start, where else in the city of Buffalo can you find a carving station?”

    Most places that serve a good beef on weck.

    “there’s the vast array of menu items . . .The cocktail menu is just as refined”

    A vast menu is the opposite of a refined menu.

    “Virtually overnight, the place has become a beloved staple of the community.”

    Has it?

    “On Monday, June 12 (6:30pm) a community meeting will be held at the historic boathouse to discuss myriad topics, including how to best enhance the success story that is The Terrace.”

    We’re holding public meetings to work on boosting individual private business now?

    “Community members fought hard to help establish this one-of-a-kind amenity, and now we’re all reaping the benefits.”

    We are? Will I be getting a check in the mail?

    “it’s hard to imagine life without The Terrace”

    It’s true — my life was a meaningless undifferentiated fog before this place opened. THANKS, TERRACE!