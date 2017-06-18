Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lloyd Sells ‘Crack-ed’ Potatoes, I Discover My New Vice

1 Comment

A couple of days ago at lunch, I ordered the “crack-ed” potatoes off Lloyd Taco Factory’s recently revamped menu, fully intending to share with my co-workers. Turns out, I housed 7/8 of them unassisted and have been longingly replaying the experience in my head ever since. To say these potatoes are delicious is putting it mildly. Consider me obsessed.

If you have $3.79 to your name and don’t hate joy, I suggest giving them a whirl. An order will get you a pile of fried, skin-on peewee potatoes slicked with garlic oil and doused in a moreish sauce headlined by ssämjang, a Korean condiment made from fermented soy beans and chilis. A healthy dose of mayo, green onion, cilantro, and sesame seeds gilds the lily.

The potatoes themselves are small enough to be popped into your mouth whole, and their skins are cracked (hence the name–in part) and crisp at the fissures. The interiors are lush and velvety, like pockets of mashed potatoes, but that isn’t even half of the appeal. The real magic (and the real cause for dish’s the playful name), is the slightly spicy, ultra savory, wholly addicting sauce clinging to each bite

I’ve never smoked crack, guys, but if it as good as these potatoes, then I get it. I totally get it.

Lloyd Taco Factory | 1503 Hertel Avenue | (716) 863-9781 | Facebook

Written by Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin has covered local food and drink for Buffalo Rising since 2015, having previously written for Artvoice, the Public, and the Buffalo News. She works full time in marketing communications and is earning her master's degree in history at University at Buffalo, the latter of which occasionally informs her writing. Most importantly, she likes the word "moist" and doesn't care who knows it. How else do you describe a great piece of cake?

  • Tim Smith

    How does the author see it as even remotely acceptable to facilitate a comparison between a crack addiction and Lloyd’s potatoes? To play off the aloofness of her last line, I’d say she totally doesn’t get it.