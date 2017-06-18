Lloyd Sells ‘Crack-ed’ Potatoes, I Discover My New Vice

A couple of days ago at lunch, I ordered the “crack-ed” potatoes off Lloyd Taco Factory’s recently revamped menu, fully intending to share with my co-workers. Turns out, I housed 7/8 of them unassisted and have been longingly replaying the experience in my head ever since. To say these potatoes are delicious is putting it mildly. Consider me obsessed.

If you have $3.79 to your name and don’t hate joy, I suggest giving them a whirl. An order will get you a pile of fried, skin-on peewee potatoes slicked with garlic oil and doused in a moreish sauce headlined by ssämjang, a Korean condiment made from fermented soy beans and chilis. A healthy dose of mayo, green onion, cilantro, and sesame seeds gilds the lily.

The potatoes themselves are small enough to be popped into your mouth whole, and their skins are cracked (hence the name–in part) and crisp at the fissures. The interiors are lush and velvety, like pockets of mashed potatoes, but that isn’t even half of the appeal. The real magic (and the real cause for dish’s the playful name), is the slightly spicy, ultra savory, wholly addicting sauce clinging to each bite

I’ve never smoked crack, guys, but if it as good as these potatoes, then I get it. I totally get it.

Lloyd Taco Factory | 1503 Hertel Avenue | (716) 863-9781 | Facebook