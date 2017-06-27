Labatt USA partners with Riverkeeper to further restore the Buffalo River

Now that Labatt USA has firmly planted its roots in Buffalo, the company is working towards further enacting its triple bottom line philosophy which prioritizes its policy of “people, planet and profits”. When it comes to quality beer, one of the most important ingredients is fresh water. Labatt understands that without fresh water, the business of brewing is in jeopardy. Labatt also recognizes that water quality = quality of life. From fishing to swimming to simply hydrating, we all depend on water, and that’s why it’s so important to keep it clean.

Moving forward, Labatt USA is partnering with Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper. The company has officially adopted the Buffalo River Corridor (around the iconic Labatt “Six Pack” silos), which it will help to further clean and protect.

“We’re always looking to measure and reduce the environmental impacts we have on our community,” said Lisa Texido, brand manager for the Labatt Family. “By partnering with Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, we can roll up our sleeves and pitch in around the Buffalo River Corridor and local waterways while creating a ripple effect and allowing our community to help support the effort. Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper is a world-class organization that needs our help and support to maintain the outstanding work to create healthy waterways that we can enjoy during the summer and all year.”

To start, Labatt USA will be orchestrating a number of events that will draw together the community to get involved with the restoration of the river. From pulling invasive species to trash cleanups and planting trees, these efforts will be both informative and restorative. The more that the community learns about the healing process that the water and the surrounding lands are undergoing, the more that people can help to ensure that the future of the river looks bright.

Community Clean Up and Restoration events are planned from 10 a.m. to noon at the following dates and sites:

Saturday, July 22 at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site and Times Beach

at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site and Times Beach Saturday, August 19 at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site and Times Beach

at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site and Times Beach Saturday, September 16 at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site, Times Beach and Scajaquada Creek Mouth

at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site, Times Beach and Scajaquada Creek Mouth Saturday, October 21 at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site and Times Beach

This latest announcement goes hand-in-hand with Labatt USA’s parent company’s efforts to inspire its US employees to commit 6000 work hours to cleaning myriad sites throughout the country. North American Breweries’ environmental stance ensures that Labatt USA is empowered to orchestrate eco-directives that include planting efforts at Seneca Bluffs Habitat Restoration Site (along the Buffalo River) as part of the company’s national “Tap it Forward Day” on Friday, September 8. Labatt USA will also host a series of educational kayak tours with local stakeholders.

“As a beer company, we are measured by our ability to not only brew and sell beer but to also contribute to issues that are important to our communities and connect back to our footprints,” said Texido. “Our employees look forward to partnering with organizations that preserve our environment through our volunteer time off program. Expanding our relationship with Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper will allow us to have a greater impact in our hometown.”

“The Buffalo River corridor has undergone an amazing transformation and is continuing its long recovery process,” said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper. “Just as the restoration of this historic river system was driven by community action, the future stewardship of the river will require significant and sustained volunteer participation. We are thrilled to partner with Labatt USA as a corporate partner who is not only vested in this corridor as a private business, but as a concerned and dedicated member of our community.”

For more information on how to co-volunteer for Riverkeeper cleanups, go to bnriverkeeper.org/cleanup

Lead photo from left to right: Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, Lisa Texido, brand manager, Labatt USA, Christopher Murawski, director of community engagement, Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper and Wendy Paterson, senior community engagement coordinator, Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper.