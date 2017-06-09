Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

June 10 & 11 | Allentown Art Festival & Allen West Art Festival

1 Comment

This weekend is all about the festivals in Buffalo. There’s so much to do, that you’re going to have to pick and choose your favorites. The Allentown Art Festival (lead image) and Allen West Art Festivals, are side by side, making it easy to tackle two festivals at once. The Allentown Art Festival is much bigger, and has been around since 1958. It’s one of the largest art festivals in the country.

The Allen West Art Festival, produced by The Allentown Association, was founded in 1998. Unlike the Allentown Art Festival, which showcases artists and artisans from all over the country, the Allen West Art Festival was established to support  local artists, artisans and Allentown businesses. The two festivals bring the best of all worlds to Buffalo. 

To learn more about the Allen West Art Festival, visit this Facebook page. To learn more about the Allentown Art Festival, visit this website.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Mike Shriver

    Weather is looking good this weekend! I’ll have a booth near Hardware & Brickbar in the Allen West Festival, displaying photo and metal prints of local landmarks – BuffaloPhotoBlog.com