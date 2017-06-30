Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Johnny Gruesome Trailer Release

The trailer for the film Johnny Gruesome, based on an award winning novel by Buffalo cult writer/film producer Gregory Lamberson, was released by The Hollywood Reporter this past Wednesday. The Red Hell Movies LLC motion picture was filmed in Greater Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Following the HR release, the trailer was then posted to YouTube, where it amassed 12000 views in less than 24 hours.

Lamberson, known for myriad films including Slime City, Black Creek and Killer Rack, not only shot the film locally (employing 60 people), he also ensured that the original film score was created by Buffalo musicians. The lead song, “Dyin’ Tonight” was performed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls. Takac co-wrote the track with help from the film’s composers, Armand John Petri and Joe Rozler. Additional musicians on the soundtrack include Dean Italiano, Giasone Italiano and Aprilann.

The film itself tells the tale of a rebellious high school student by the name of Johnny Grissom (Anthony De La Torre, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) who is murdered while on a drunken joy ride. Grissom comes back from the grave as a supernatural creature, seeking revenge on ‘friends’ who have covered up the crime.

Lamberson is currently shopping the film for distribution.

Executive producer: Erin Elizabeth Heald | Lamberson produced with John Renna and Tamar Lamberson | Associate producer Anthony De La Torre

Co-starring Michael DeLorenzo (New York Undercover, Resurrection Boulevard) | Cast includes Byron Brown II (The Romans), newcomer Aprilann, Chris Modrzynski (Rainbow Bridge Motel) and Madison Amey. Also featured: Kim Piazza (Dry Bones) and Richard Lounello (A Mother’s Revenge).

Johnny Gruesome Facebook page

  • Sabres00

    Ouch, that was embarrassingly bad.