Joe Cascio captures mind blowing 360º interactive waterfront image with Fly Buffalo

Photographer Joe Cascio is one of the first people to take a helicopter trip via Fly Buffalo, a new helicopter tour company that conducts aerial tours around the city, and to Niagara Falls. Based in Buffalo, tour operator Mike Campbell is in the business of getting people high above the city, where breathtaking views of the city can be photographed (book a tour). Just this morning, Cascio sent me an image that was, at first, a bit discombobulating – it almost appeared as if a nearby drone had captured the shot.

Cascio assured me that it wasn’t a drone, rather the image was shot with one of his 360 cameras, held outside the copter – the ultimate aerial selfie.

#travelbuf #Kerfuffle A beautiful day for a flight over Buffalo with @FlyBuffaloNY Nothing better than the doors off and making 360 content, pushing the boundaries! #theta360 – Spherical Image – RICOH THETA

“I started building immersive images in 1995 with help from a friend at Kodak and Apple’s new “Quicktime Authoring Studio” one of if not the first immersive building application,” said Cascio. “This is also what led me to start building my large º panoramic images.  Over all these years I have continued to push the boundaries of what I could create.   Yesterday I took a helicopter flight with my new friend Mike Campbell and his new company Fly Buffalo NY based on a story I saw here in BR.  I do a lot of aerial imaging and am always looking for options and Mike is a great one.  Yesterday’s great weather and the Kerfuffle concert down at Canalside provided me the perfect target to add to list of locations on the flight.  A great new way to view what we all know is there and 360 degree video content to come as well, so stay tuned and enjoy!  Play with it full screen!”

*On Theta sight, be sure to play around with ‘Little Planet’ and ‘Mirror Ball’ options, when in ‘full screen’.

  • Captain Picard

    Cool images and brave guy. Helicopters scare the shit out of me!